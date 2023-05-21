The Nigeria U-20 team are hopeful of a bright start at the FIFA U20 World Cup as they take on the Dominican Republic at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza on Sunday evening.

Though the Flying Eagles are confident of getting all three points on the card, they have equally assured they would not underrate their opponents, who are debutants at the cadet World Cup.

A press statement by the communications department of the Nigeria Football Federation said that Head Coach Ladan Bosso, his assistants and the players were at the match venue on Friday evening for a familiarisation visit ahead of Sunday’s encounter, which is their first in a pool that also includes Italy and Brazil.

“As I stated earlier, we are happy with the results from the two friendly matches we played in Buenos Aires. We won one against an Argentina club and then drew with the Colombia U20 team that’s also taking part in this tournament. Those are not bad results.” Bosso was quoted as saying in the press statement.

“More than anything else, what the results have done is to give us confidence that we can get the job done. Victory over the Dominican Republic on Sunday will stabilise our winning mentality. It is a factor that matters in championships, which is why we are determined to win on Sunday.” he added.

On Thursday, the seven-time African champions held their first training session in Mendoza, with Coach Bosso supervising a programme that lasted two hours. There was another session on Friday.

Italy-based youngster Victor Eletu eventually joined the squad a couple of days ago and will strengthen the team’s engine room from where the forwards expect the supplies to down the opposition.

Likely formation

Camp sources suggest Bosso will likely opt for the squad that started the friendly against Colombia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Chijioke Aniagbosos is expected to keep his starting shirt in goal, while Daniel Bameyi, Solomon Agbalaka, Abel Ogwuche and Benjamin Frederick are expected to marshal the defence.

Ibrahim Muhammad, Samson Lawal and Jude Sunday are expected to operate upfront and lead the quest for goals.

Emmanuel Umeh, among the scorers in both friendlies, is also a strong contender for a starting role against the Dominican Republic.

