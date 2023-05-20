After the not-too-impressive outing at the last U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are faced with a daunting task at the FIFA U-20 World Cup which got underway this weekend in far-away Argentina.

A total of 24 nations qualified for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup via qualifying tournaments held in their respective regions.

The participating nations hail from Asia (4 spots), Africa (4), North America (4), South America (4), Oceania (2), and Europe (5) with Argentina participating as the host nation.

Coach Ladan Bosso’s tutored side picked one of the four tickets for African teams to the cadet World Cup after their third-place finish in Egypt.

With some critics faulting the squad selection and technical depth of the team, many have hastily written off the Flying Eagles even before they kick the first ball in Argentina.

That notwithstanding, this set of young Nigerian talents will aim to make their mark on the international stage and compete against some of the world’s best U-20 teams.

With a challenging group stage ahead, the Flying Eagles must hit the ground running as they face the Dominican Republic, Italy, and Brazil in their quest for success.

Group Stage Challenges

The Flying Eagles’ campaign at the U-20 World Cup begins with a crucial match against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

This encounter will provide an early test for the Nigerian team as they look to secure a positive start and gain momentum in the tournament. The Dominican Republic, a team eager to make an impact, will offer a formidable challenge.

Even though they have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, nor the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Dominican Republic youth soccer team has enjoyed recent success.

The tiny nation qualified for both the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic football tournaments in style.

After their opening match which many have dubbed as a must-win, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Italy on 24 May.

Unlike the Dominican Republic, Italy, a traditional football powerhouse, will provide a stern test for the Flying Eagles.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup starts today in Argentina.

It will be a crucial match that will require Nigeria’s young talents to showcase their skills and tactical discipline.

The final group stage fixture for the Flying Eagles will be against Brazil three days later.

Brazil, a perennial contender in international youth tournaments, will present a formidable challenge that could make or mar Nigeria’s chances; depending on the outcome of the earlier two group matches.

Preparations and Arrival in Argentina

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles arrived in the city of Mendoza on Wednesday evening after an intensive preparation period.

The team, led by Coach Bosso, landed at Aero Puerto International Airport, where they were warmly received by officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Local Organizing Committee of the championship.

After a 10 day training camp in Buenos Aires, the Flying Eagles have arrived Mendoza, venue of their first two group stage matches of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. They are in Group D of the tournament alongside Dominican Republic, Italy and Brazil.

Prior to their arrival in Mendoza, the Flying Eagles had a productive pre-World Cup training camp in Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina.

During their preparation, they faced strong opponents, including an Argentine second-division team, Almirante, and played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against fellow World Cup finalists Colombia in friendly matches.

These matches provided valuable experience and allowed the team to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the tournament according to the Flying Eagles coach.

Bosso said: “We are focused on the big challenge ahead, which is to put up a creditable performance that will match the pedigree of our country at this championship. Our ultimate target is to have a good campaign and with this result, we will be very ready for our first match against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.”

Respectable outing

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have participated in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on twelve previous occasions but have never lifted the prestigious trophy.

While the team may not be considered favourites to win the tournament this time around, they possess a rich footballing heritage and an abundance of young talent nonetheless.

The Flying Eagles got to the final of the U-20 World Cup in 1989 and 2005 but narrowly lost those finals against Portugal and Lionel Messi-led Argentina team respectively.

With another chance before them, the Flying Eagles will be more than happy to become only the second African team to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup after Ghana.

Flying Eagles Full Squad:

Nathaniel Nwosu, Augustine Njoku, Solomon Agbalaka, Daniel Daga, Abel Ogwuche, Daniel Bameyi, Rilwanu Haliru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Salim Lawal, Victor Eletu, Ibrahim Muhammad, Benjamin Fredrick, Israel Domingo, Ibrahim Abdullah’ı, Jude Sunday, John Utoblo, Kehinde Ibrahim, Samson Lawal, Umeh Emmanuel, Joshua John, Kingsley Aniagboso

