The African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off on 13 November 2023, as stated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stated on Thursday after a meeting in Algiers.

The expanded format of 48 countries approved by world football’s governing body FIFA, in March, sees Africa guaranteed nine places and a chance for a 10th via a playoff.

CAF, on Thursday released the schedule of the matches though the 54-member countries are yet to be divided into qualifying groups. “On the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, the Executive Committee approved the format, dates of the Qualifiers.

“The new format has been adapted in line with FIFA’s expanded FIFA World Cup format and will involve all the 54 Member Associations of CAF who will be divided into nine (9) Groups.

“Winners of each group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner (CAF Play-Off tournament) will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.”

CAF also announced Wednesday 12 July 2023 as the date of the official draw to be held in Cotonou, Benin.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last tournament hosted in Qatar and won by Argentina.

