England and Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, has been found guilty of betting by the English FA and has been hammered with an eight-month ban from active football and £50,000.

His ban is expected to start immediately from Wednesday, 17 May.

This was after the FA Independent Regulatory Commission found the 27-year-old forward guilty of breaching the football body’s rule E8 from 25 February 2017 to 23 January 2021 during his spell with Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

He faced 262 violations of FA rule E8 with the FA withdrawing 30 of these charges, and he admitted to the remaining 232.

According to the English FA, the player will only return to training after serving his four-month ban by 17th September.

“His [Toney] sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

A good season turned sour

Toney got his first national team appearance into the Three Lions in the 2022/2023 season as a late substitute in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine in March, receiving his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad last September.

Aside from his one-cap to the England national team, he has been instrumental to the Bees’ inspiring season with his 24 goal contributions in 33 appearances.

Toney, just like Barton

Toney isn’t the first England player to breach the English FA rules regarding betting, as players like Joel Barton and Kieran Trippier have at one point been found guilty of a similar fate.

Barton, who currently coaches Fleetwood Town, was one of the biggest gamblers during his active playing years.

The former Burnley player was banned for 18 months and reduced to 13 on appeal after admitting to placing 1,260 football-related bets over ten years.

Brentford respond

Brentford have said the club will await the official statement from the Regulatory body before they make their next move.

“Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the Independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps.”

How it might affect Toney at the next transfer window

As a result of the ban, if it stands, Toney might not get any juicy offer during the Summer transfer window by August, as he won’t get to play till January, when he finishes his punishment.

