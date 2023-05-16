Leicester City‘s Premier League survival is now hanging in the balance after Liverpool handed them a brutal 3-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

The Foxes, home to Nigerian internationals Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, are in grave danger of facing relegation, as the memory of their last time in the Championship in the 2013-14 season looms again.

While Ndidi was in action for an hour in Monday’s clash before he was bundled out for Zambian forward Paston Daka, Dean Smith did not have the luxury of enjoying the services of Iheanacho as the Nigerian forward is out with a groin injury.

Leicester felt the absence of Iheanancho as the club could only muster four attempts, with none on target.

For Liverpool, they continued their late resurgence with an exceptional offensive masterclass that left the Foxes and their fans in utter despair.

Jurgen Klopp’s men craftily punctured the lethargic Leicester defence, with Curtis Jones netting a brace that set the tone for the match.

His skilful handling of the ball and sharp finishing instincts underscored the gulf in class between the two sides.

Liverpool’s right-back and creative powerhouse, Trent Alexander-Arnold, joined the party with a spectacular strike, further compounding Leicester’s woes.

Disappointment

The full-time whistle echoed around the King Power Stadium to a chorus of boos from the disgruntled home crowd, who were forced to endure another lacklustre performance for their fumbling team.

The Foxes’ freefall into the relegation zone starkly contrasts their Premier League-winning heroics of the 2015-16 season, underlining the volatility and unpredictability of football.

Currently second from the bottom, Leicester City have a paltry 30 points from the 36 league games played this season.

With their Premier League status under severe threat, Iheanacho, Ndidi, and their Leicester teammates find themselves fighting not just for points but for their top-flight survival.

The last time the Foxes found themselves in the Championship was in the 2013-14 season, but a repeat of their subsequent fairy-tale ascent seems a far cry at the moment.

Turbulent season for Nigerian players in EPL

Just a few days back, the Super Eagles pair of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu kissed the Premier League bye after another humbling defeat, this time, in the hands of Fulham, who piped them 2-0 at St Mary’s.

In a turbulent season, at least three other Nigerians still face the danger of dropping from the Premier League to the Championship.

They are the Nottingham Forest duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis, whose club is three points above the drop zone and Alex Iwobi with Everton, who are hovering just above the drop zone with a point ahead of Leeds United.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

