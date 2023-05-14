Arsenal’s slim chance of winning the Premier League is over now after they suffered a crumbling 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Sunday.

Having watched title rivals Manchester City whip Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, Arsenal were aware they also needed to beat Brighton to stand the chance of staying in contention as Pep Guardiola’s men had opened a four-point lead at the top.

Even though the first half ended in a barren draw, the North London side found themselves outmatched by Brighton’s guile and artistry in the second 45 minutes.

Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan, with a goal each to their names, masterminded Arsenal’s downfall as Roberto De Zerbi’s side moved up to a commendable sixth place.

Former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard had shown some flash of brilliance for Arsenal as he struck the crossbar in the first half, but he was soon overshadowed by his former teammates.

The bubbling Gunners’ spirit appeared deflated after Enciso’s 51st-minute goal,

The bad feeling worsened when Undav audaciously lobbed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute.

Estupinan, the Ecuadorian left-back, put the final nail in the Arsenal coffin, scoring in the game’s dying moments, sending the Gunners’ faithful home with their dreams in tatters.

This loss marks Arsenal’s fifth league defeat of the season, leaving them with 81 points and just two games left to play.

In stark contrast, City sit comfortably at the top with 85 points and three matches remaining.

A victory for Pep Guardiola’s men against Chelsea next weekend would secure their fifth title in six seasons, a remarkable show of dominance.

For Brighton, their dreams for European football next season are still very much valid. With 58 points and four games left on their cards, the Seagulls may take Europe by storm next season.

