Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, continued his rich goal-scoring form on Saturday; netting twice at Stamford Bridge as Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial point in their survival push with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling was Chelsea’s main man; scoring the two goals that ensured they escaped what would have been another disappointing home defeat.

With the bulk of their points this season coming from their home games, Forest knew they needed extra push to pick something from their London trip.

Awoniyi who scored a brace in his last outing against Southampton gave Forest a dream start; heading them ahead in the 13th minute.

Awoniyi got in between goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and centre back Thiago Silva to head home the ball from a good cross by Renan Lodi.

Frank Lampard’s men were woken by the early goal conceded and it didn’t take long before Raheem Sterling got the equaliser.

In the second half, Chelsea pushed to get in front and in the 58th minute, Sterling made it 2-1 in favour of the Blues.

Awoniyi however responded with another goal of his own as he leapt high to connect with a perfect cross in the 62nd minute from Orel Mangala and planted his close-range header into the right side of the goal.

This is second consecutive game Awoniyi is scoring a brace as he increased his goal tally to eight this season in the league.

As Forest earned a draw that leaves them three points clear of the bottom three and the Blues stumbled to a result that further emphasises their desperation for the season to finish.

With fixtures against the two Manchester clubs and Newcastle to come, Chelsea will be angry with themselves not getting maximum points from Saturday’s home tie.

In the other Saturday games, Fulham trounced Championship-bound Southampton 2-0. Manchester United and Crystal Palace recorded identical scorelines against Wolverhampton and Bournemouth respectively.

Elsewhere, Leeds United and Newcastle United played out a 2-2 draw while Aston Villa pipped Tottenham 2-1.

