Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi, a household name in Nigeria, known for his outstanding football prowess, has been named as Team Nigeria’s Ambassador for the Homeless World Cup.

Amokachi is lending his fame and expertise to a cause that is close to his heart, the Homeless World Cup. The Former Nigerian International and Atlanta 96 Olympic Gold winner was announced as “TEAM NIGERIA” Ambassador by Team Director Yomi Kuku in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday.

During the signing ceremony, Amokachi said, “I am excited to be an Ambassador of Nigeria’s Homeless World Cup Team to bring awareness to the tournament. Football is a powerful tool that can be used to bring people together and promote social inclusion.

“I believe that events like the Homeless World Cup are essential as they provide a platform for homeless and vulnerable people to showcase their football talents, get recognised and significantly empower them.

“I am committed to giving my best to Team Nigeria to the Homeless World Cup by championing its values across Nigeria on and off the pitch. The former Club Brugge, Everton and Besiktas player used the occasion to announce the immediate deployment of his personal pet project; Daniel Amokachi Foundation as a partner of the Homeless World Cup.

Mr Kuku, who is the country representative of the Search and Groom Youth for Development Centre expressed excitement about the value and the opportunity to work with Amokachi.

He said, “We are delighted to have Daniel Amokachi on board. His fame and experience in football will be invaluable in raising awareness for the tournament and the cause we stand for.

“We believe that football can transform lives, and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of the homeless and vulnerable communities and individuals through this project across Nigeria.”

The Homeless World Cup is an annual street soccer event that brings together homeless people from across the world to participate in a football tournament that seeks to promote social inclusion and empowerment. The 2023 edition of the Homeless World Cup is slated to be held in Sacramento, California in July with 70 countries in attendance.

Amokachi’s ambassadorial role is a testament to his passion for football and his desire to positively impact the lives of people. It is a reminder that football is more than just a game but also an avenue for social change.

