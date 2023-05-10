In Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League first-leg semi-final showdown, it was a tale of two halves between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving everything to play for in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City started the game on a fierce note, with Jack Grealish committing an early foul.

The English side soon received a free kick after Erling Haaland was fouled by Antonio Rudiger.

As both teams gradually settled into the game, the first real chance fell to City in the fifth minute when Ilkay Gundogan’s right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked. The pressure from the Cityzens continued with Kevin De Bruyne’s attempt saved in the eighth minute.

His right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner. The City onslaught persisted and Rodri’s 14th-minute shot was also saved.

Haaland had a clear sight of goal in the 16th minute, but his header was straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Despite the barrage of City’s ball possession and attempts, it was Real Madrid who drew first blood. Vinicius Jr. found the back of the net in the 36th minute with a precise right-footed shot to the top left corner, which was assisted by a fine run by Eduardo Camavinga.

The goal bolstered Madrid’s confidence as they sought to build on their lead, but the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the record 14-time champions. Toni Kroos received a booking just before the half-time whistle, demonstrating the intense nature of the match as tackles flew in every direction.

Second half

City renewed their greater ball possession. Their efforts paid off in the 67th minute when Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scores with a vicious right-footed shot that left Courtois helpless. Two great strikes from outside the box had lit up the Bernabeu.

Despite both teams pushing for a decisive second goal, it never materialised, and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The result leaves both sides with everything to play for in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next week Wednesday.

It promises to be another thrilling and absorbing encounter as both Real Madrid and Manchester City seek to book their place in the final.

