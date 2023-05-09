Welcome to the hugely-anticipated first semi-final of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League that features 14-time winners Real Madrid against wannabes Manchester City, a team chasing a first-ever title.

In the last three years, City have been moving closer to snagging it but for Chelsea in 2021 and Real Madrid in 2022, Pep Guardiola’s men may have reached the Promised Land.

While a treble remains a possibility for City, Real Madrid can only manage a double after winning the Copa del Rey last weekend. For City, they must remain flawless in their next seven games, and if they do, they will be in contention for an eighth match, the Champions League final.

Guardiola is eager to win another UEFA Champions League title, as despite his legendary tactical acumen and moves to mega-rich teams such as Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, he has failed to raise the big-eared trophy since 2011, when he did so with Barcelona and a certain Lionel Messi.

On Tuesday, his opponents will be led by ‘Don’ Carlo Ancelotti, a UCL record breaker and maker with four victories, who is in charge of Real Madrid, the record UCL victors. And, regardless of their form in La Liga, Los Blancos always feel at home in the Champions League.

Head-to-head

04/05/22 UCL Real Madrid 3 – 1 Man City

26/04/22 UCL Man City 4 – 3 Real Madrid

07/08/20 UCL Man City 2 – 1 Real Madrid

26/02/20 UCL Real Madrid 1 – 2 Man City

27/07/17 ICC Man City 4 – 1 Real Madrid

The exciting fact about this encounter is the projected one-on-one battles that will take place all around the Santiago Bernabeu pitch, as both sides have masterpieces in place for a match of this magnitude.

We will look at five match-ups that will/may determine the outcome.

Dani Carvajal vs Jack Grealish

Carvajal is an exceptional one-on-one defender, but at 31, the compact right-sided defender has lost some speed and can be easily frustrated when his opponent gets the better of him in physical duels. The Spain international will face a stern test against Grealish, whose strength is progressing the ball and creating scoring positions for Haaland, De Bruyne, and Gundogan.

In 10 UCL matches, the English winger has created 26 chances but has provided just one assist while completing 16 of 21 attempted dribbles. His direct opponent on Tuesday, Carvajal has won 23 of 41 ground duels and completed 88% of his attempted passes, same as Grealish.

Eder Militao vs Erling Haaland

Haaland enters the game on Tuesday with a record of 51 goals and counting, and Carlo Ancelotti must choose between Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger for the right-sided central defender position. Militao has been the more frequent player, but Ancelotti has told his Brazilian defender to “wake up” after a series of errors.

Against Haaland, whoever is chosen must be flawless and quick on their feet, as the Norwegian has enhanced his potency by finding space and becoming a goal provider. It will be physical and referee Artur Dias will need to keep his eyes on the back of his head to keep this battle from exploding.

Federico Valverde vs Kevin de Bruyne

When City are at their best, De Bruyne directs the symphony, which means Ancelotti will have developed a strategy to disrupt the Belgian’s rhythm. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric don’t have the legs to track and challenge De Bruyne, but Valverde has the engine, mentality, and persistence to be Madrid’s disruptor-in-chief. Though he must be careful not to give away too many free kicks from which City might profit.

Vinicius Junior vs Kyle Walker

Vinicius has been Madrid’s major offensive protagonist. He has created 17 goal scoring chances, scored six goals and made five assists. He is direct, fast, and also unpredictable, while linking up effectively with Karim Benzema and Rodrygo. Which is why Guardiola will probably deploy the equally swift Walker to man that right flank.

Eduardo Camavinga vs Bernardo Silva

Another interesting duel to look out for will also be on Madrid’s left flank, where Ancelotti has deployed a midfielder Camavinga as the left back. How he defends against Silva, who is famed for his close control and deftness in tight spaces, will be a determinant of who gets a first leg advantage. While the French midfielder has proven his defensive nous, his concentration and penchant to move infield when Madrid have the ball will be tested.

What the Managers said

“The team [Man City] is more complete than last year. Gabriel Jesus was very dangerous, but different to Haaland. The style is the same, but they can now take advantage more of long balls and second options.

“Haaland is very dangerous. We have to watch him, and it is not just him. They play very good football and we have to work to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But we have options. We arrive here well, at the same level as last season.

“What matters is our motivation and winning the cup [Copa del Rey] was a bonus.” – Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Manager

“We are not here for revenge. It is another opportunity. One day we will get it. We will get to the final and win it. It didn’t happen last season as we played Real Madrid and in this competition they know exactly what they have to do.”

“Seven years ago we wanted to win the Champions League. Last season it was [like] the end of the world, but here we are again. Being stable is the most important thing. The important thing is we are trying to get better every year.

“We were prepared last year, too. We are the same manager, mainly the same players, but completely different games. The difference is the second leg is at home and everything will be decided in Manchester.” – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager

Likely starting 11

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Silva

