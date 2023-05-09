It was a compelling matchday in the English Premier League as relegation battlers Nottingham Forest and Everton got wins that took them out of the relegation zone while Leicester City, hammered away at Fulham, were dumped back in.

In all, 20 goals were scored in the three matches played on Monday.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace in Forest’s nail-biting 4-3 win over Southampton; Alex Iwobi was directly involved in two goals and provided an assist as Everton thrashed Brighton 5-1 while Wilfred Ndidi came off the bench for Leicester City in their 5-3 loss in London.

Awoniyi in his 14th league start scored two quickfire goals in the 18th and 21st minutes to give Forest the start they craved at the City Ground. His first was a tap-in after good work down the right by Brennan Johnson and his second was a beauty as he swivelled away from Armel Bella-Kotchap before blasting a half-volley past Alex McCarthy.

A mistake from Morgan Gibbs-White in midfield saw Southampton reduce the lead through Carlos Alcaraz but Forest restored their two-goal lead on the cusp of halftime from the penalty spot, after Ainsley Maitland-Niles brought down Johnson. Gibbs-White scored to make it 3-1.

First-half substitute Lyanco headed Southampton’s second six minutes into the second half but Danilo made it 4-2 for Forest in the 73rd minute. But there was still time for more drama as James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty in the sixth minute of added time and another Southampton substitute Paul Onuachu almost earned an unlikely equaliser in the 11th minute of added time but Forest held on for all three points that saw them rise to 16th place with three games left in the season.

Alex Iwobi played a stellar role as Everton won just their second away match but what a win as the Toffees thumped Europe-chasing Brighton 5-1. Iwobi started the move for the first goal as his pass freed Dominic Calvert-lewin who found Abdoulaye Doucoure to score the first goal. The Nigerian was also involved in the third goal as his pass into the box led to Dwight McNeil getting in a shot that went in off Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

He capped his bright performance with an assist for Everton’s fifth goal, scored by McNeil. Everton moved above Leicester City into 17th place with 32 points while Leicester City, who were hammered 5-3 by Fulham, are now 18th with 30 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

