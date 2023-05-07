The delegation of two-time runners-up Nigeria have arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, for a 10-day camping programme ahead of this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

A contingent of 20 players and 10 officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday night aboard a Turkish Airline flight and travelled through Istanbul before heading to the “land of the Pampas”.

With a record of having finished with the silver medals in 1989 and 2005, and with the bronze medals in 1985, the Flying Eagles are hoping to break the duck and collect the top prize in their 13th appearance at a tournament they first graced in Mexico 40 years ago.

That year, they stunned the then-Soviet Union 1-0 through a well-taken goal by Tarila Okorowanta in Monterrey but then lost 0-3 to Brazil in their second game in Guadalajara. Needing a victory to reach the knock-out round, the Flying Eagles could only draw with The Netherlands in their final group game in Monterrey.

Nigeria has been slotted in Group D for this year’s championship and will play the Dominican Republic, Italy and Brazil in that order in the group phase.

Their first two games will hold in Mendoza, in the far west of Argentina, against the Dominican Republic on 21 May and against Italy on 24 May, before they fly to La Plata to play Brazil on 27 May.

La Plata, Santiago del Estero, San Juan and Mendoza are the four host cities for the 24-nation championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

