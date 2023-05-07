Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu has joined the long list of well-wishers saluting the heroic performance of Victor Osimhen in the Serie A with Napoli this season.

Osimhen on Thursday scored yet another vital goal for Napoli as they held Udinese to a 1-1 draw away from home.

That solitary point was magical as it confirmed Napoli as the Serie A champions for the first time in 33 years even with five matches yet to be played.

With Mr Tinubu set to take over the mantle of leadership in a few weeks, he acknowledged the prowess of Osimhen whom he described as the ‘real deal’ in a message on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Just as the world watched in awe the coronation of King Charles III in England, the President-elect said another “coronation” also took place in Italy.

He wrote: ” I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A!

“The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career.” Mr Tinubu added.

Rag to Riches

Indeed, the rags-to-riches story of Osimhen should serve as motivation for Nigerian youths.

From the streets of Olusosun in Lagos where he worked as a newspaper vendor and sold sachet water popularly referred to as pure water, Osimhen is now one of the most coveted strikers in the world with top European clubs queueing for his signature.

This season, Osimhen has numerous accolades to himself, including emerging as the African player with the most goals in a single Serie A season.

That honour was held by Samuel Eto’o before Osimhen eclipsed his record

Though with hard work and a bit of luck, Osimhen is able to reach the height of his career, there are many others out there which the system has failed.

Addressing some of the issues plaguing sports development in Nigeria will be one of the things many will hope Mr Tinubu will address once he officially comes into power on 29 May.

