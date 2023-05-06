After the unfortunate loss to Morocco last time out, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria are looking to end their campaign in the group stage of the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria on a high this weekend.

Coach Nduka Ugbade’s boys have a tricky clash against the South Africa U-17 team on Saturday at 8. pm at Stade Chahid Hamlaoui.

Even though a draw will be good enough for the Eaglets to progress, they are eyeing an outright win just like the boys from the Rainbow Nation.

So far so good

The Eaglets got off to an impressive start with a 1-0 win over Zambia about a week ago before succumbing to Morocco by the same margin.

For the South Africans, they were beaten 2-0 in their group opener by the Atlas Cubs before they bounced back with a nail-biting 3-2 win over regional rivals Zambia in their second group game.

With a place in the quarter-final still out of reach, Nigeria and South Africa need the best possible result from Saturday’s game and have reiterated their desire to give it their best push.

South Africa head coach Duncan Crowie says his side will concentrate on winning Saturday’s tie even though he admits it will be a difficult match.

READ ALSO:

“We want to concentrate on getting a result for ourselves and not having to depend on someone else. Our ultimate goal is to go into the match with an objective to win,” the coach declared during his pre-match presser.

South Africa Midfielder Gomolemo Kekana who was oozing with confidence at Friday’s pre-match press conference boasted he and his teammates know how to handle Nigeria even though they are a very good side with so much quality.

“We are in the right state of mind. We are aware of what we have worked in training and we will work hard playing our own game to try get a win. We know that the Nigeria team has a lot of quality and can switch up either play the ball on the ground or long, but we know what to do,” the TS Galaxy man stated

Time to deliver

For Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade, his boys have already put the defeat suffered against Morocco behind them as they are focused on delivering against South Africa.

“We have put the defeat against Morocco behind our backs and we are fully focused on getting a good result against South Africa. We didn’t deserve to lose against Morocco because we dominated the game but couldn’t convert our chances,” said the coach during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

He adds; “We want to be more effective, more prolific in front of goal. It is a bit confusing because when we were in Nigeria preparing, we were scoring so many goals but when we came here we are not doing that. Sometimes with these young ones, it is about psychology and we have addressed that.”

Forward Charles Agada who came on as a substitute against Morocco assured scoring goals against South Africa won’t be a problem as they have perfected that in the last two days in training.

“We want to convert the chances that come up for us because against Morocco we didn’t do that well. As a team and as players we are ready for the task,” he assured.

Though it might count for less, it is worth noting that the last time South Africa played at this U-17 tournament, in 2015 when they reached the final, they faced Nigeria in the semis and won the game 1-0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

