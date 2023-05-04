Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Finally, the Scudetto will make its way again to Naples, 33 years after Diego Maradona led Napoli, and it was down to Victor Osimhen’s 22nd league goal.

Napoli were 1-0 down from a 13th minute opener from Sandi Lovric, and looked nothing like the ebullient Napoli side that had swept all before them in Italy but when Luciano Spalletti needed one of his players to step up, it was the Capocannoniere-elect Osimhen to slot home cooly from inside the box.

Napoli got the point to become uncatchable. The tally of 80 points from 33 games got it done as second-placed Lazio are marooned on 64 points, with five games left in the season.

While the spectacle was not of the breathtaking index of the start of the season, it was enough for Naples to have the party they have desired since 1990.

Napoli had scored just three goals in their last four matches and looked a bit jaded as the Scudetto beckoned, but the man in the mask finally got it done. Though Osimhen moved to 22 goals, he is still not assured of the Capocannoniere award as he is hotly chased by Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Spalletti started with Tanguy Ndombele in midfield instead of Piotr Zielinski, while Eljif Elmas started on the right flank in place of Hirving Lozano, but the rhythm was not perfect.

When referee Rosario Abiss blew the final whistle, travelling Napoli fans overran the Dacia Arena. As they invaded the pitch, some took parts of the grass while some wrestled with the players for moments like jerseys and other parts of the uniforms.

But the wait is over. Osimhen has led Napoli to their first title in 33 years and is on the way to winning the highest goal scorer award.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

