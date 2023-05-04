Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Manchester City are back to the summit of the English Premier League table after another record breaking outing by their deadly striker, Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored one of the goals as City trounced West Ham United 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

With his latest effort, the 22-year old Norwegian has scored 35 League goals this season, a feat that has never been attained by any player in the history of the Premier League.

After holding City for the first 50 minutes, West Ham crumbled afterwards with Nathan Ake breaking the deadlock.

A few minutes later, Haaland doubled City’s lead when he chipped the ball over Lukasz Fabianski to all but seal victory for the hosts before Phil Foden added one more goal.

Before Wednesday’s feat by Haaland, Andy Cole and Alan Shearer had long topped the charts with their 34-goal hauls in 1993-94 and 1994-95 respectively.

Haaland’s feat is even more remarkable given both Cole and Shearer achieved their totals when the top-flight season was made up of 42 fixtures rather than 38.

While Haaland already has the record in the bag, he still has a chance to improve on it as the Citizens still have five more league games to go this term with relegation strugglers Leeds the next visitors to the Etihad on Saturday.

After 33 games, City have 79 points compared to Arsenal’s 78 despite the Gunners playing one game more.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday night, Liverpool won their midweek Premier League clash against Fulham as they piped the Cottagers by a lone goal.

Mohamed Salah’s goal from the penalty spot proved to be the difference for the Reds.

