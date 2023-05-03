Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Having both won their respective opening group games at the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets as well as the Atlas Cubs of Morocco are set for a top-of-the-table clash.

Wednesday’s Group B game is billed for the Stade Mohammed Hamlaoui, Constantine by 5 pm and it could see either side securing early qualification for the quarter-final stage.

While the Eaglets squeezed out a lone-goal victory over Zambia at the weekend, the Morocans had it slightly better; beating South Africa U-17 team 2-0.

Mutual Respect

Expectedly both Morocco and Nigeria admit Wednesday’s tie will be tougher than their Sunday outings

At the pre-match conference, Morocco’s head coach Said Chiba says his side will need to deal with a physical and athletic Nigeria team when the two sides go head-on in Constantine on Wednesday.

“It will be a very difficult game and so will all the matches in this group. I watched Nigeria and it is a team which is very strong physically and quick on the offensive. We definitely have to prepare and play them differently from the match against South Africa. We will try to be more organized,” Chiba said.

He added; “We have a lot of mutual respect with Nigeria and they have a really strong team. We will try to do better and balance our way of play to win this match. The target remains to get to the next round and this match will be key.”

For Golden Eaglets coach, Nduka Ugbade, he foresees a highly tactical having seen a glimpse of what the North Africans are capable of doing in their match against South Africa.

“Morocco is a very good tactical side. I watched a bit of their match against South Africa and I was impressed with how they played. They defend very well and are tactically disciplined and very compact. We are going to see a very big tactical battle,” said the Nigerian coach.

Hard as the Morocco game may be, Ugbade was emphatical his side has only one target which is to win.

“It is going to be a very tough match and I must admit that I am very afraid of Morocco myself. But, we are going for just three things; win, win win,” Ugbade said in Tuesday’s press conference, as he previewed the duel against the Atlas Cubs.

Special charge

Aside from the pocket of Nigerian supporters that would be cheering the Eaglets on, the NFF delegation led by the president, Ibrahim Gusau is also on the ground and they have charged Ugbade’s boys to go all out for victory.

“You must go all out against Morocco to achieve victory and bounce back to the top of the group.

“It is important to assure of your qualification to the knock-out rounds early so that you avoid all kinds of permutations before the last match of the group phase. Nigerians are watching and supporting you in scores of millions and you cannot afford to disappoint our people.” Gusau told the Eaglets after hailing them for the win over Zambia.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has named Malian official Ousmane Diakate as referee for Wednesday’s clash between Nigeria and Morocco in Constantine.

Queency Clodia Victoire from Mauritius will be assistant referee 1 and Cape Verde’s Djêry Gomes Lopes will be assistant referee 2. Ben Amisy Tsimanohitsy from Madagascar will serve as the fourth official.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

