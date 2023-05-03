Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Lionel Messi has reportedly incurred the wrath of his employers at Paris Saint-Germain over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, PSG have suspended Messi for two weeks without pay and they would also deny the Argentine star a chance to train with club teammates for the period.

Messi, 35, was spotted in Riyadh on Monday, and the Kingdom’s tourism minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, was ecstatic to tweet about it. Messi won the World Cup in Qatar in 2023.

However, PSG did not take Messi’s attitude lightly especially as it came only hours after he played 90 minutes in PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Lorient, which cut their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to just five points with as many games remaining.

“I am happy to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences,” Al-Khateeb tweeted. “We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

With the pronounced suspension, Messi would miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but could then return for the match against Auxerre on 21 May.

Messi is actually in the final months of a two-year deal with PSG and he has been hesitant to sign an extension as provided for in his contract.

Messi is supposedly weighing his options. It has been reported that Barcelona are interested in bringing him back to Camp Nou whilst he is also considering mouthwatering offers from Saudi Arabia.

Among such is the one-year deal worth a reported £400 million dangled before Messi by Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal who have Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on their roster.

It is not clear if Messi’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday had anything to do with the proposed offer from Al Hilal.

Saudi Arabia have their eyes on hosting the 2030 World Cup and Messi already serves as a tourism ambassador to the Middle-eastern country.

