Mikel Arteta demanded a performance after last Wednesday’s 4-1 humbling away to Manchester City and his team delivered.

Three first half goals sealed the win that took Arsenal back to the top of the table with 78 points. Their next match is against Newcastle on Sunday by which time Man City will have played their two games in hand.

“You didn’t really know whether Arsenal were good or that Chelsea were very disappointing,” said former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas on Sky Sports.

Arsenal thus breathed new life into their title challenge with the crucial victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Martin Odegaard’s brace and a goal from Gabriel Jesus proved to be the difference as Arsenal romped to three consecutive Premier League victories over Chelsea for the first time since 2004.

Nonso Maduekwe’s second-half strike for the Blues was not enough to change the outcome and the free fall of the Blues under Frank Lampard who have now lost six consecutive games since Lampard came on as a temporary replacement for the sacked Graham Potter.

The win puts the Gunners on top of the Premier League table with 78 points from 34 games, while Manchester City, who have played two fewer matches, sit on 76 points.

Arsenal came out of the blocks in full force, with Odegaard putting them ahead in the 18th minute. The Norwegian playmaker doubled his tally with a mirror-image of his first to double Arsenal’s advantage in the 31st minute, capitalising on Chelsea’s slack defending.

Having blown two-goal leads in their recent games, the Gunners pressed on for more goals against a very disjointed Chelsea team. The home side’s dominance continued, and they added a third goal just three minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus found the back of the net after a well-worked team move, leaving Chelsea with a mountain to climb to get back into the game. All three goals came from the flanks and reflect Chelsea’s lack of putting pressure on players crossing the ball. For the first two goals, Granit Xhaka had the luxury of two touches on the ball before finding Odegaard, first on the edge of the box and running free in the box for the second.

The third goal also came from a cross from the right flank after Ben White was afforded the time and chance to look up before trying to find Jesus at the back post.

In the second half, Lampard made several changes in an attempt to salvage something from the match. The visitors were rewarded for their efforts in the 65th minute when Noni Maduekwe pulled one back but it was largely inconsequential.

Despite their best efforts, Chelsea could not find a second goal let alone an equaliser as Arsenal held on for a crucial victory.

The win sees the Gunners leapfrog Manchester City to take the top spot in the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola’s side will have the chance to reclaim the summit when they take on West Ham on Wednesday.

The victory is also historical as Arsenal are now the first team in English football history to win ten London Derbies in a season, their second over Chelsea this season in the league.

The first team in English Football history to win 10 London derbies in a league campaign: (H)

2-1 Fulham

3-1 Spurs

3-1 West Ham

1-1 Brentford

4-1 Palace

3-1 Chelsea (A)

0-2 Palace

0-3 Brentford

0-1 Chelsea

0-2 Spurs

0-3 Fulham

2-2 West Ham London is 🔴 pic.twitter.com/j4hLjURL3w — Squawka (@Squawka) May 2, 2023

With just four games left for Arsenal, the title race is not letting up, and this victory over Chelsea will give Mikel Arteta’s side a renewed sense of belief as they aim to secure their first league title since 2004.

