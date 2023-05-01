Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-17 team, Nduka Ugbade, has taken a painstaking look at the Golden Eaglets’ display in their first game at the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Algeria.

The Eaglets Sunday night did just enough for a lone-goal victory over Zambia with Favour Daniel scoring the all-important winning goal in the 76th minute of the averagely entertaining encounter.

While Ugabde is understandably pleased with the victory, he admitted in his post-match presser that there is room for improvement from his young lads as they progress in the tournament.

More than anything else, Ugbade believes that this win serves as a significant psychological boost for the young players and sets the stage for a strong performance in the rest of the tournament.

“Winning the first game gives us a mental edge and psychologically, we are better than we started,” said Ugbade, emphasizing the importance of psychology for youth teams over physicality and tactics.

The coach acknowledged that Zambia posed a formidable challenge for the Golden Eaglets, reflecting the growth and development of African football, particularly at the youth level.

Despite some mistakes and errors typical of this stage of development, Ugbade expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance and their potential for improvement.

“We created lots of chances that we couldn’t finish, some passes were not correct and many more errors. But the good thing is that we keep improving,” he said.

Big target

As the team looks to end a 16-year wait for the U17 AFCON title, Ugbade urged his players to take it one game at a time and focus on the immediate task at hand.

By doing so, the Golden Eaglets can steadily progress through the tournament and potentially secure a spot in the World Cup.

“Of course, we have the targets to win, but we need to go a step at a time. We focus on the next match and if we win we are in the quarters. We get to the quarters we win and we are in the World Cup,” said the tactician.

This initial victory sets the tone for Nigeria’s U17 team as they forge ahead in the tournament, bolstered by their newfound psychological advantage and motivated by their ultimate goal of winning the championship.

