Nigeria v Zambia @Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium @5 p.m. on 30 April

Despite five world titles, Nigeria’s U-17 squad, the Golden Eaglets, have only won the African championship twice, in 2001 and 2007.

In 2001, the Golden Eaglets, after conquering the continent, lost to France in the World Cup final, and in 2007, they beat Spain on penalties to win the title for the third time. Pundits have described the 2023 set as the youngest bunch ever after all 26 players chosen by Nduka Ugbade passed the MRI test in Algeria this week.

Coach Ugbade believes Nigeria’s group is the toughest, and his young lads have to fight to get out of the group and get a ticket to the World Cup. “We will fight,” Ugbade told cafonline.

“That’s most probably the toughest group. I have an idea of West, South, North, and East African football. These are great nations, but we are going to prepare ourselves for the onslaught. Every one of those teams will fear Nigeria. We have respect and a little fear knowing that we can lose. So with that, we have to prepare so it doesn’t come to pass losing,” Ugbade added.

Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-W-W-L]; Zambia [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

21/02/15 CUC Nigeria 3 – 1 Zambia

Prediction: Nigeria 3-1 Zambia

Remo Stars v Akwa United @Remo Stars Stadium @4 pm on 30 April

Unbeaten in the last five matches and with three points and three goals restored, Stars will be motivated on Sunday to turn over current second-placed Akwa United.

But United will come into the tie in confident mode, having not lost in Ikenne on their last two visits.

After picking another point in Aba last Sunday, Remo Stars’ coach Daniel Ogunmodede said his team tried their best to hold on to all three points as Enyimba snatched a draw in the last moments of the game.

A win for Remo Stars will take them to second place on the log with two matches left in the abridged season and strengthen their push for a top-three finish which guarantees a place in the Super-6 playoffs.

Current Form: Remo Stars [W-D-D-D-D]; Akwa United [W-L-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

05/02/23 NPF Akwa United 3 – 1 Remo Stars

12/06/22 NPF Akwa United 1 – 0 Remo Stars

16/02/22 NPF Remo Stars 0 – 1 Akwa United

28/06/17 NPF Remo Stars 2 – 2 Akwa United

05/02/17 NPF Akwa United 1 – 0 Remo Stars

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-1 Akwa United

Leicester City v Everton @King Power Stadium @8 pm on 29 April

The Foxes have 29 points and the Toffees are one point behind in 19th place and games running out. But an adductor injury to Kelechi Iheanacho is not good news for Leicester City, as they host fellow relegation battlers on Monday at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian has been involved in two of the last four goals scored by the Foxes. In copping the injury against Leeds United last Tuesday, Iheanacho still prodded the ball forward, an action which resulted in the equaliser and a valuable point in their bid to escape relegation.

Meanwhile, Everton were dismantled at home by Newcastle, and captain Seamus Coleman will continue to be missed as Ben Godfrey continues to deputise at right back. Godfrey was directly at fault for two of the Newcastle goals and we expect fit-again Harvey Barnes to try his luck down that right side.

Current Form: Leicester City [D-W-L-L-L]; Everton [L-D-L-L-D]

Head-to-head

05/11/22 PRL Everton 0 – 2 Leicester

08/05/22 PRL Leicester 1 – 2 Everton

20/04/22 PRL Everton 1 – 1 Leicester

27/01/21 PRL Everton 1 – 1 Leicester

16/12/20 PRL Leicester 0 – 2 Everton

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Everton

Napoli v Salernitana @Stadio Diego Armando Maradona @2 pm on 30 April

We expect this to be the crowning moment for Victor Osimhen and his Napoli team as they host Salernitana, who will not roll over for the would-be champions.

While Napoli have stumbled a bit of late with four wins, one draw, and a Champions League loss, Salernitana have not lost in their last six matches though they had just one win and five draws.

The goals have dried up for Luciano Spalletti’s side with just four goals to show in the last six, but a win on Sunday will send Neapolitans into party mode having been starved of a Serie A triumph since 1990.

Current Form: Napoli [W-D-D-L-W]; Salernitana [W-D-D-D-D]

Head-to-head

21/01/23 SEA Salernitana 0 – 2 Napoli

23/01/22 SEA Napoli 4 – 1 Salernitana

31/10/21 SEA Salernitana 0 – 1 Napoli

16/08/09 COI Napoli 3 – 0 Salernitana

12/11/08 COI Napoli 3 – 1 Salernitana

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Salernitana

