Manchester City produced a ruthless performance on Wednesday as they hammered fellow title rivals, Arsenal, four goals to one in their midweek Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne once again showed he loves playing against Arsenal, scoring twice and also providing an assist for one of the other goals.

John Stones and Erling Haaland who waited till the dead end of the game were City’s other goal scorers.

Though Rob Holding scored a consolation goal for Arsenal, it was largely insignificant.

The first goal came in the seventh minute when De Bruyne latched onto a pass from Haaland and fired a right-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner.

City continued to press, and just before the halftime break, Stones doubled the lead with a header from the centre of the box after a set-piece assist from De Bruyne.

The goal was initially chalked off but was awarded following a VAR review.

The second half started with City in control and it wasn’t long before De Bruyne struck again in the 54th minute, this time with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box after another assist from Haaland.

Arsenal made several changes in an attempt to get back into the game, but their only reward came in the 86th minute when Rob Holding scored from close range following a corner.

However, City were not done yet, and five minutes into stoppage time, Haaland got on the scoresheet himself, converting a left-footed shot from the centre of the box after a fine assist from substitute Phil Foden.

There were several yellow cards shown during the match, including Rúben Dias, Rodri, and Jack Grealish for Manchester City, and Thomas Partey for Arsenal.

Both teams made numerous substitutions, with City bringing on Riyad Mahrez, Julián Álvarez, and Phil Foden, while Arsenal introduced Jorginho, Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah.

In the end, Manchester City emerged as comfortable winners as they are now in good stead to knock Arsenal off the top spot on the log.

For now, the Gunners have a two-point ‘cushion’ at the top of the table but they have played two games more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

Other Games

In the other midweek games, Chelsea’s abysmal run continued as they lost 2-0 to fellow London club Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

The latest result is the fifth successive defeat for interim manager Frank Lampard.

Elsewhere, Taiwo Awoniyi and his Nottingham Forest teammates eased their relegation worries with a 3-1 win over Brighton.

Liverpool got a good result in London where they pipped West Ham United 2-1.

