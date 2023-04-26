Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The stage is set for what many have described as a potential title decider as Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium tonight for a predictably explosive Premier League clash.

Now unbeaten in 16 successive matches across all tournaments – winning 13 of them, City are the overwhelming favourite going into the midweek clash.

However, Arsenal are capable of surprises and it could be suicidal to think they stand no chance whatsoever against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Indeed, the records in favour of City are intimidating; meaning Arsenal must be up and doing if they are to avoid being beaten black and blue.

Guardiola’s side has played 12 games at the Etihad in 2023 and has won all of them- scoring at least two goals in every game barring a 1-0 FA Cup win over the Gunners.

Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta’s men can draw inspiration from the fact they are officially the best-performing away side in the Premier League this season with 36 points from 16 games on the road.

While predicting the outcome of Wednesday’s super clash may be a tough call, one can be sure an enthralling encounter will be on the cards at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Superstars like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bryune, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus among others all roaring to go.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

