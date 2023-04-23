Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Shooting Stars and Niger Tornadoes recorded the biggest wins from the six Nigeria Premier Football League fixtures played across the country on Sunday.

The matchday 15 fixtures produced five home wins and a draw with a total of 16 goals scored across the six games.

While Shooting Stars trounced their visitors, Gombe United extended their winning streak to five games, and Tornadoes defeated Abia Warriors in Kaduna to record their first win after three winless matches.

Having played 40 minutes of a barren draw, Shooting Stars broke the deadlock two minutes later with Malomo Taofeek’s strike to send the Warriors into the second half with a goal at hand.

The bad situation got worse for the Savannah Scorpions as they conceded the second goal just two minutes into the second half from Godwin Alao before Douglas Achiv’s header in the 67th minute made it three for the Oluyole Warriors who jumped to the sixth position with 21 points.

In Kaduna, the scoreline was identical even though it was in a different fashion as Niger Tornadoes scored three goals in the second half to defeat Abia Warriors.

A quick-fire brace from Munir Idris in the 54th and 56th minute respectively with David Okoromi’s 76th-minute strike put the Ikon Allah boys in contention for a group B top-three finish with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Abia Warriors with a lone-goal win over Lobi Stars at the Akure Township Stadium.

David Onovo scored the only goal of the encounter via a finish to a 23rd-minute corner kick.

While at Gombe, Doma United defeated Bayelsa United 2-1 to jump to the top spot of the abridged group B table with 25 points.

Second-half strikes from Charles Chibuike and Ekawu Hilari in the 53rd and 88th minute respectively helped Doma United record their second consecutive win, however, Bayelsa scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, a 12th-minute goal from Nenrot Silas made the difference during the Northern derby between Plateau United and Nasarawa United at the New Jos Stadium.

In the game that was earlier played, Remo Stars picked a vital away point in Aba against Enyimba in a game that ended 1-1.

The Sky Blue Stars having dropped points against Bendel Insurance at home last Sunday did hold Enyimba who failed to continue their winning streaks at home.

Philip Odubia scored for the visitors in the 43rd minute before a last-minute strike restored parity for the Elephants.

