Piston Mayele’s brace made the difference as Young Africans from Tanzania defeated hosts Rivers United 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Sunday evening during the first leg of the CAF confederations cup quarter-final game.

After a first-half barren draw, Mayele broke the deadlock in the 74th minute before completing his brace seven minutes later to give the Tanzanians an enormous advantage going into the second leg in Dar es Salaam.

Having conceded two goals at home, Rivers United would need to score three goals without a reply in Dar es Salaam next weekend to qualify for the next round.

Nine minutes into the game, Rivers United had the first attempt on goal with Ebube Duru’s cross, wrongly hit by Nwagua Nyima in the opponent’s box.

Yanga FC had their first attempt at goal through a header in the 16th minute from Yannick Litombo, which went past goalkeeper Sochima Victor, but Ukeme Williams cleared the goal-bound chance to a corner. Sochima then saved the attempt thereafter from Stephane Aziz.

Four minutes later, goalkeeper Djigui Diarra’s corner clearance from Ekeocha Lawrence met Kazie Enyinnaya, whose rebound shot was blocked.

The visitors then got another chance to break the deadlock when Fiston Mayele’s splitting pass was received by Aziz Ki, who fired towards the goal but Sochima stretched to save the ball in the 27th minute.

The goalkeeper then saved Mudathiri Abasi’s header in the 43rd minute as both sides played a barren draw in the first half at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

But the second half had a distinct atmosphere, especially from the visitors who pressured the defence area of the Pride of Port Harcourt.

Nwagua’s header went off target, but Mayele’s header towards Sochima was blocked for a corner in the 71st minute.

Soon after missing the attempt, Mayele broke the deadlock in the 74th minute after receiving a pass from captain Bakari Mwamnyeto, who dribbled past Kazie Enyinnaya before slotting the ball to Sochima’s far left corner. After a VAR check, the goal stood as the Tanzanian nicked a vital away goal.

The striker then doubled the lead in the 81st minute from a counter and calmly slotted the ball past Sochima to give the visitors a second goal and give Rivers United a mountain to climb in the second leg.

