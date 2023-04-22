Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a crucial goal from the penalty spot on Saturday to help Leicester City to a comeback 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in their Premier League tie at the King Power Stadium.

Before finally getting it right on Saturday, Leicester City had played 10 games without a win, with their last win coming over two months ago against Tottenham Hotspur on 11 February.

It didn’t even start well for the Foxes against Wolves as they fell behind just 13 minutes into the game after Matheus Cunha shot the visitors in front.

They, however, got a lifeline after Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa brought down Jamie Vardy in the box in the 34th minute and the Leicester players selected Iheanacho to take the resultant penalty kick.

The Nigerian forward tucked the ball in the middle with the left foot as Wolves goalkeeper, Jose Sa, jumped on the right.

Iheanacho could have scored a second goal just before the half-time whistle went, but the Wolves goalkeeper saved his pinpoint effort this time.

Leicester City sustained the pressure in the second half and they were rewarded with what turned out to be the winning goal in the 75th minute scored by Timothy Castagne.

Wilfred Ndidi came on in the 67th-minute for Youri Tielemans, and Ndidi helped stabilise things at the back as his side held for the crucial three points that have now seen them move up to the 17th spot on the log and out of the relegation zone with six matches left in the season.

No Joy for Awoniyi and Iwobi

Elsewhere, it wasn’t as sweet for the other Nigerian players battling to beat the drop with their relegation-haunted clubs.

At Anfield, those expecting to see Taiwo Awoniyi wreak havoc against his former club Liverpool were left disappointed as the Nigerian striker fired blanks in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Steve Cooper kept faith with Awoniyi for 87 minutes before pulling him off for Andre Ayew, who could not change the complexion of the game either.

In the end, a brace from Diogo Jota-his fourth goal in six days after a year-long barren spell and another from Mohamed Salah saw the Reds win the five-goal thriller.

Forest are second from the bottom with 27 points from 32 league matches.

There wasn’t much to cheer at Selhurst Park where Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates battled to a barren draw against Crystal Palace

The Toffees are 18th on the log with 28 points same as Leicester City but with an inferior goals difference, and they will spend the weekend in the relegation zone.

Leeds United lost 2-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage while Brentford and Aston Villa settled for a 1-1 draw in the other games on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

