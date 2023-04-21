Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The draw for the 2023 edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup was conducted on Friday, with Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, ending up in what some have described as the ‘Group of Death’.

Group D houses the Flying Eagles, where they will contend with football powerhouses, Brazil and Italy, as well as the Dominican Republic.

Going into Friday’s draw conducted at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, the Flying Eagles were placed in Pot 3, and it was already a pointer to a potentially tough group, which is now the case.

Still searching for its first U-20 World Cup title, Coach Ladan Bosso and his Flying Eagles team will have to start strongly if they are to make any appreciable impact at next month’s tournament in Argentina.

Aside from Nigeria, three other African countries, Senegal, The Gambia, and Tunisia—will be vying for honours.

Senegal, the reigning continental king, was drawn in Group C, where they will confront Japan, Israel, and Colombia in the group phase.

The Gambia have booked dates with France, the Korean Republic, and Honduras in Group F.

Tunisia, Africa’s last flag bearer in Argentina, will look to navigate past Uruguay, Iraq, and England in Group E.

No show

Meanwhile, FIFA has also released the names of 81 match officials for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with no Nigerian making the cut for the umpteenth time.

The world football governing body selected 25 referees and 28 assistant referees for the biennial competition.

They have also selected 18 video match officials for the tournament.

Though FIFA selected 11 African referees, assistant referees and VAR officials for the competition, there was no Nigerian considered good enough for a role.

FIFA stripped Indonesia of their hosting right and handed it to Argentina, who will host the cadet World Cup from 20 May to 11 June.

With six titles to their name, Argentina is the most successful team in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

