A panel has reversed Juventus’ 15-point deduction in the current Serie A season for inflating transfer values and lying to financial officials.

The supreme sports court of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) accepted Juventus’ appeal against their punishment on Thursday.

The court has now ordered a new trial to take place at the sports court of the Italian football federation (FIGC).

The lifting of the points deduction means Juventus move up from seventh to third in the Serie A table, which knocked out defending champions AC Milan from the Champions League places.

The FIGC sports court decided to punish Juventus in January.

According to the investigation, the financial violations saved the club some 90 million euros (98.64 million dollars) between 2018 and 2020 alone.

In addition to the points deduction, former club bosses were also punished individually.

They banned former president Andrea Agnelli for two years from any activities in Italian football, while former vice-president Pavel Nedved was banned for eight months.

Agnelli had his appeal rejected, while Nedved was successful in appealing against his ban.

They hit current Tottenham director Fabio Paratici with a 30-month suspension, and he also lost his appeal. Agnelli, Nedved, and the rest of Juve’s board resigned last November amid an investigation into alleged tax fraud.

