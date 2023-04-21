Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo will host the 2023 Federation Cup Round of 64 battle between Rivers United and Enyimba International FC on Wednesday.

The game comes up on the eve of Rivers United’s departure to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to face Young Africans SC.

Both Rivers United and Young Africans are playing the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal fixture the following weekend.

The first leg match will be held this Sunday at the same Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo that will host the Rivers United versus Enyimba International game.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the venue, as well as others, for the Men’s Federation Cup Round of 64 and the Women’s Federation Cup Round of 32 on Thursday.

ALL THE ROUND OF 64 FIXTURES (MEN)

26/04/23

Heartland FC (Imo) vs Jedo FC (Sokoto State) – Area 3 Abuja -12 noon

Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) vs Essien Ayi FC (Cross River) – Aba – 2 p.m.

Ahudiya FC (Abia) vs Jigawa Golden Stars (Jigawa State) – Jos – 2 p.m.

ABS FC (Kwara) vs Bendel Insurance FC (Edo) – Lagos – 2 p.m.

Standard FC (Kaduna State) vs Ekiti United (Ekiti State) – Lokoja – 12 noon

FC Basira (Nasarawa State) vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo State) – 2 p.m.

EFCC FC (FCT) vs Katukan Tsafe FC (Zamfara) – Kano – 2 p.m.

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi State) vs Akwa United FC (Akwa Ibom) – UNEC Enugu – 4 p.m.

Warri Wolves (Delta) vs Beyond Limit FC (Ogun) – Awka – 4 p.m.

3SC (Oyo State) vs Adamimogo FC (Ondo State) – Lagos – 2 p.m.

Mighty Jets (Plateau) vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Niger) – Kaduna – 4 p.m.

Malumfashi FC (Katsina State) vs Gombe United (Gombe State) – Jos – 4 p.m.

Osun United (Osun) Vs Katsina United (Katsina State) – Area 3 Abuja – 2 p.m.

Bendel Insurance Feeders (Edo) vs Maikunkele FC (Niger) – Lokoja – 4 p.m.

Kogi United Feeders (Kogi) vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Akure – 4 p.m.

Mailantarki FC (FCT) vs Kogi United (Kogi) – Jos – 12 noon

Ilaji FC (Oyo State) vs Kano Pillars (Kano State) – Minna – 2 p.m.

Ozalla FC (Anambra) vs Doma United (Gombe State) – Goal Project, Abuja – 2 p.m.

Yobe Desert Stars (Yobe) vs Igbajo FC (Osun) – Goal Project, Abuja – 12 noon

27/04/23

Cynosure FC (Ebonyi) vs Kano Pillars Jr. (Kano State) – Lokoja – 4 p.m.

Lobi Stars (Benue) vs FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) – Awka – 12 noon

Jama United (Zamfara) vs Plateau United (Plateau) – Kano – 4 p.m.

Rivers United (Rivers) vs Enyimba International FC (Abia) – Uyo – 4 p.m.

Ingas FC (Enugu State) vs Novia FC (Adamawa) – Kaduna – 2 p.m.

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) vs De Cardinal FC (Rivers) – Area 3, Abuja – 4 p.m.

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa State) vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Minna – 4 p.m.

DMD FC (Borno) vs ABJ FC (Bauchi State) – Gombe – 4 p.m.

Ikorodu City (Lagos State) vs Crusader FC (Bayelsa) – Owerri – 2 p.m.

Gateway United (Ogun) vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Ibadan – 2 p.m.

FC Ebedei (Ekiti State) vs Hope of Glory FC (Cross River) – Awka – 2 p.m.

Adamawa United (Adamawa) vs Rangers International (Enugu State) – Goal Project, Abuja – 4 p.m.

Green Berets FC (Kaduna State) vs FR Ebunuja (Imo) – Lokoja – 2 p.m.

ALL THE ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES (WOMEN)

Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) – Bye

Akwa Angels (Akwa Ibom) vs Dannaz Ladies (Lagos State) – Asaba – 4 p.m.

Owo Itan FC (Akwa Ibom) vs Fortress FC (Edo) – Aba – 4 p.m.

Honey Badgers (Benue) vs Kada FC (Kaduna State) -Minna – 4 p.m.

Heartland Queens (Imo) vs Confluence Queens (Kogi) – Asaba – 4 p.m.

Lakeside FC (Ogun) vs Kwara Ladies (Kwara) – Ibadan – 4 p.m.

Sunshine Queens (Ondo State) vs Edo Queens (Edo) – Awka – 4 p.m.

Maureen Mmadu KFC (Abia) vs Green Foot (Enugu State) – Owerri – 4 p.m.

FC Robo (Lagos State) vs Immaculate Queens (Enugu State) – Warri – 4 p.m.

First Mah FC (Imo) vs Royal Queens (Delta) – Ekiti – 4 p.m.

Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa State) vs Gallant FC (Kaduna State) – Jos – 4 p.m.

Naija Ratels (FCT) vs Adamawa Queens (Adamawa) – Bauchi – 4 p.m.

Rivers Angels (Rivers) vs Golden Sun FC (Bayelsa) – Uyo – 4 p.m.

Osun Babes (Osun State) vs Awka Angels (Anambra) – Abuja – 4 p.m.

Ekiti Queens (Ekiti State) vs Moje Queens (Kwara) – Lagos – 4 p.m.

Paul E. FC (FCT) vs Delta Queens (Delta) – Enugu – 4 p.m.

