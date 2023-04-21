Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Manchester United paid for their first leg profligacy and mistakes as they were dumped out of Europe after losing 3-0 to Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

Six-time champions Sevilla move on to the semi-final with a 5-2 aggregate win.

United, who had blown a 2-0 lead in the first leg, paid for their errors at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, where the visitors fired blanks.

Eight minutes into the game, Harry Maguire received a dangerous pass from David de Gea, and with three Sevilla forwards around him, the United captain lost the ball to Youssef En-Nesyri, who curled his shot past De Gea to give the Spaniards an early lead.

The Spanish side thought they had doubled the lead in the 40th minute, but Marcos Acuna had stepped marginally offside before delivering his cross to Lucas Ocampos, who finished beyond De Gea’s despairing dive. The offside call saved United, who were missing Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag tried to make some corrections to the first half’s shoddy performance with a double substitution at the start of the second, as he sent on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw for Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan Bissaka, respectively. But the condition went from bad to worse for the Red Devils.

Aside from the noise from the fans, the tenacity of play from Coach Jose Etxebarria’s side saw the Devils concede two more goals in the 46th minute from Loic Blade’s shot and En-Nesyri’s finish after being gifted the ball by De Gea’s error in the 81st minute.

Elsewhere, in Rome, Jose Mourinho’s Roma came from their last Thursday defeat to punish 10-man Feyenoord 4-1 and move on to the semifinals 4-2 on aggregate.

After a barren draw in the first half, Leonardo Spinazzola broke the deadlock at the hour mark to put Roma into the race. However, Igor Paixao restored parity for Feyenoord in the 80th minute before Paulo Dybala’s strike in the 89th minute extended the game into extra time.

Meanwhile, Roma burnished their Europa League semi-final chances with two quick-fire goals within nine minutes of play. Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the 101st minute, and Lorenzo Pellegrini sealed the next round spot eight minutes later.

Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso secured a semi-final ticket after they defeated debutant Union St. Gilloise 5-2 on aggregate.

In Germany, it had ended 1-1, but the Germans finished the job at Lotto Park, defeating St.Gilloise 4-1 to move closer to getting their first trophy after winning the UEFA Cup title in 1988.

The visitors then ended the game with 10 men after Santiago was shown a red card in the 119th minute.

Europa Conference league

But while Sevilla eliminated Manchester United, West Ham continued to be a good English ambassador with a 4-1 bashing on Gift Orban’s club, Gent, at the London Stadium to move on to the next round of the Europa Conference League 5-2 on aggregate.

Gift Orban, who has been sensational for the Belgian side, fired blanks during the game, and he was shown a yellow card in the 18th minute.

The visitors scored first in the 26th minute through Hugo Cuypers, but Michail Antonio restored parity for the Hammers 11 minutes later.

The Hammers continued to pressure their visitors and got their reward in the second half with goals from Lucas Paqueta’s spot kick in the 55th minute and Declan Rice three minutes later, while Antonio completed his brace in the 63rd minute.

