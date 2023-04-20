Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The road to the finals of Africa’s top club competitions, the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, reaches the last-eight phase this weekend.

This stage sees the continent’s top clubs, including Port Harcourt-based Rivers United, start the first leg journey of their quarter-finals at home.

The action gets underway on Friday evening as four-time champions, ES Tunis of Tunisia make their way to Algeria to face JS Kabylie. The Algerian side is working towards a third Champions League triumph, having won it in 1981 and 1990.

The following day sees Tanzanian football powerhouse Simba AC welcoming reigning champions Wydad AC in an afternoon fixture that will bring Dar es Salaam to a complete standstill. Later on Friday, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, who have emerged as one of the competition favourites, face Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

The Algerians are aiming to advance beyond the quarterfinal stage for the first time.

In a corresponding tie, competition record-holders Al Ahly welcome Raja CA, who are yearning for a CAF Champions League trophy, having last won it in 1999.

Sunday will be a feast of CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, with reigning Nigerian league champions Rivers United kicking off their first-ever Cup quarter-final fixture against Tanzanian champions, Young Africans SC.

The match will take place in the afternoon at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Egyptian side Pyramids FC then welcome South Africa’s Marumo Gallants in a north-versus-south tie in the evening.

Tunisia’s US Monastir, who are celebrating a 100-year milestone, face Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas, who are working towards reclaiming their position in African club football.

The quarterfinals round up with a marquee North African tie when Algeria’s USM Alger take on AS FAR of Morocco, who are gunning for their second CAF Confederation Cup title, having won their first-ever title back in 2005.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

