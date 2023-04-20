Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Pep Guardiola’s return to the Allianz Arena ended in victory as Manchester City qualified for their third consecutive semi-final after they held Bayern Munich 1-1 to defeat the Germans 4-1 on aggregate.

The Cityzens already had an edge following a 3-0 win at the Etihad last Tuesday. Although Erling Haaland missed his first City penalty in the 37th minute, he redeemed himself in the 57th minute for his 12th goal in eight Champions League games this season. He joins Manchester United legend Van Nistelrooy who did the same in the 2002-2003 season.

The Bavarians lost their coach, Thomas Tuchel, towards the end of the game after Joshua Kimmich had given the hosts a consolation from a spot kick.

Into the game, Tuchel made two changes to the team that started in Manchester last Tuesday; Joao Cancelo was introduced to play against his parent club while Eric Choupo-Moting replaced Serge Gnarby as the focal point in attack.

However, Guardiola who was managing his 400th game as City Manager and 100th Champions League match continued with the same squad that defeated Bayern 3-0 in the first leg.

The Germans were ready for revenge as soon as the game started with Kingsley Coman’s strike putting City’s defence under pressure that was averted by John Stones in the second minute.

Coman was again denied in the 11th minute with Ruben Dias’ defending and four minutes later, De Bruyne’s cross to Ilkay Gundogan was saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Leroy Sane could have scored against his former side after a breakaway saw him race clear of John Stones but his dink over Ederson went just wide off the left post in the 17th minute.

Two minutes later Dayot Upamecano, the last man, could have blamed himself after his tackle on Erling Harland, who was with the ball first resulting in a red card before he got a reprieve by an offside call from the assistant referee.

Bayern’s search for a goal was denied again in the 21st minute after Sane’s freekick was parried by Ederson to a corner.

But Upamecano eventually got on the referee’s book and gave away a penalty after his arm caught IIkay Gundogan’s shot. The spot-kick, delayed for almost two minutes, was ballooned over by Haaland in the 37th minute.

Just at the cusp of the first half, Sane sent a pass to Coman who then struck the ball towards Ederson but the goalkeeper blocked the ball to a throw-in.

Upamecano then suffered again in the hands of Haaland, who dribbled past the defender before striking the ball home in the 57th minute to give City the opener.

Bayern sent on Alphonao Davies, Sadio Mane, and teenage striker Mathys Tel. Tel thought he has reduced the deficit 15 minutes from time, but VAR disallowed the goal after Coman was caught in an offside position.

But the Bravarian were able to avoid a home defeat after Mane’s cross hit Manuel Akanji’s hand to gift the hosts a penalty that was scored by Joshua Kimmich in the 83rd minute.

Tuchel was sent off in the 87th minute after being shown a second yellow card following his reaction to Aymeric Laporte’s challenge.

Elsewhere at the San Siro, Inter didn’t have the same smooth ride they enjoyed in Portugal last week Tuesday after Benfica forced the Nerazzurri to a 3-3 draw. But the effort put in by the Portuguese wasn’t enough as they lost 5-3 on aggregate.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoresheet in the 14th minute but before the end of the first half, Fredrik Aursnes restored parity for Benfica.

Meanwhile, Laturo Martinez and Joaquin Correa scored two goals in the 65th and 78th minute respectively to put the hosts in front before their lead was cancelled out by late-minute strikes from Antonio Silva and Petar Musa.

