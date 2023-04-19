Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

One of the floodlights poles at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos collapsed on Wednesday after a downpour witnessed in the metropolis.

A witness confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that no injuries nor casualties were recorded as there was no vehicular nor human traffic at the time of the incident.

Kayode Ogunbemi, a frequent caller at the Sports City as the National Stadium is fondly referred to, said the heavy rain ensured virtually no one was beside the collapsed pole.

“The rain was a blessing sincerely because the people at the stadium were actually far from the pole because they’ve taken cover elsewhere, thankfully no car was parked near there at the time also” he stated.

Wednesday’s incident is coming barely two weeks after the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, was on an inspection visit to the National Stadium to assess the level of work at the edifice and also make some clarification.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Minister was unequivocal that fixing the 18-year rot at the stadium can’t be rushed within two years, especially with the paucity of funds.

“The rot started 18 years before I became a minister. In two and a half years, I’ve started a journey of redemption. It can’t be completed in two years. There’s no magic. Even if you have the pot of money, fixing the stadium is not building a two-bedroom flat. So we know what we’re doing,” the minister stated.

Regardless of the explanations made by the Minster, some insist the handling of the stadium renovation could have been better handled for a better result.

With the Minister confirming the integrity test carried on the stands at the stadium only certified 40% as good enough, it is not clear what to expect with more downpours anticipated in the days ahead.

Decaying national structure

The National Stadium in Lagos has been an iconic symbol of Nigeria’s sporting achievements since its opening in 1972.

Over the years, the stadium has hosted numerous memorable events, including the 1973 All-Africa Games, the 1980 and 2000 African Cup of Nations as well as the FIFA World Youth Championship.

However, the stadium has faced a steady decline in maintenance and infrastructure, raising concerns about its safety.

