Victor Osimhen’s journey in the Champions League this season with Napoli is officially over after they were edged out on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline by AC Milan.

The Nigerian striker who was unavailable for the first leg in San Siro which Milan won 1-0 scored a late goal in Tuesday’s second-leg clash in Naples.

However, it was not enough to salvage the situation as an earlier goal by Olivier Giroud meant Milan will be moving on to the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.

Tuesday’s contest at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium had its fair share of drama as Giroud and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia both saw their penalties saved in the course of the match

After missing the glorious chance of putting Milan in front with his penalty miss in the 22nd minute, Giroud made amends in the 43rd minute by slotting home from a close range after a phenomenal run from Rafael Leao.

Napoli’s effort to get an equaliser was futile until the 93rd minute when Osimhen nodded in Giacomo Raspadori’s cross, but it was too late to make the needed impact,

Real win

Elsewhere, Real Madrid showed class again as they secured a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Two goals from Rodrygo in the second half saw Los Blancos progress with an emphatic 4-0 aggregate scoreline,

The first half ended goalless, with both teams displaying a strong defensive performance.

Real Madrid’s Éder Militão received a yellow card in the 22nd minute for a bad foul, while Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was also shown a yellow card in the 34th minute.

The first half came to an end with the scoreboard still reading Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 0 with some still nursing hopes the Blues can pull up some surprise.

As the second half began, Real Madrid made a substitution, bringing on Antonio Rüdiger for David Alaba.

The deadlock was broken in the 58th minute when Rodrygo scored his first goal of the night, a left-footed shot from very close range, assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Chelsea made a series of substitutions in the 67th minute, with Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, and João Félix entering the pitch, replacing Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, and Conor Gallagher respectively.

Real Madrid also made changes, with Aurélien Tchouaméni coming on for Karim Benzema in the 71st minute.

In the 76th and 77th minutes, both teams made further substitutions.

Real Madrid brought on Dani Ceballos for Toni Kroos, while Chelsea replaced Kai Havertz with Mason Mount.

Rodrygo struck again in the 80th minute, scoring his second goal of the night with a right-footed shot from very close range, assisted by Federico Valverde.

Already the most successful team in Champions League history, Real Madrid, are closing in on another title this season as they await either Manchester City or Bayern in the semi-final.

