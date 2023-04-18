Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, 17 April held an executive meeting at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja to discuss pressing issues surrounding the football system of the country and make several resolutions.

Several NFF Executive Committee members, including the President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, Aisha Falode, and other major football stakeholders attended the meeting, where the state of the Nigerian League, the Super Eagles’ disappointing performances, the Super Falcons’ World Cup preparation, and other urgent issues were discussed.

Following the meeting, the board adopted significant decisions regarding the national problem involving the football ecosystem.

It called for the immediate formation of boards for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), the Nigeria National League (NNL), the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL), and the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) within the next month in order to revamp the domestic game.

They made this decision to promote best practices in the football industry in line with the statutes.

Meanwhile, the Board expressed their satisfaction with the recent winning streak of the senior women’s national team. The Falcons have won their last three friendly games as they prepare for the World Cup scheduled to start in July in New Zealand and Australia.

However, the board encouraged the technical crew to work even harder to give confidence to the players as they poised to compete with top teams at the World Cup. They further promised that the board would do more to prepare the team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup competition coming up in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

After shoddy performances at the just concluded U-20 competition in Egypt, the Board urged the Flying Eagles crew and players to see it as a national duty to win the FIFA U20 World Cup for Nigeria in Argentina between May 20 and June 11.

They also charged the U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, to fly the country’s flag high during the Africa Championship from 29 April to19 May and ensure qualification for the forthcoming World Cup in November.

The issue of agents and football merchants around the various national teams was also addressed by the NFF Board. They pledged to enforce harsh consequences on anyone caught supporting these criminals’ actions, regardless of their standing or background and expressed concern about the crippling impact of these malicious characters.

The Board endorsed the NFF President’s statement that the Federation won’t beg any player to wear the nation’s colours. Any player who is not motivated for one reason or another to represent Nigeria should state this at the point of invitation. Any perceived lackadaisical attitude by any player wearing Nigeria’s colours at the international level will no longer be acceptable.

The Board assured Nigerians at home and abroad that they remain focused and committed to developing Nigerian football from the grassroots. The Board also aims to provide adequate support and encouragement to youth teams to produce players for the senior teams and to create a conducive environment for the growth of the football economy that will contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

