Napoli v AC Milan (0-1) @Diego Maradona Stadium @8 pm on 18 April

The main narrative before the first leg was the absence of Napoli’s leading goal scorer, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian returned for Napoli at the weekend, and though he did not make it a scoring return, the sight of Osimhen replacing Giacomo Raspadori in the 73rd minute has given Neapolitans the belief they can overturn the 1-0 deficit suffered away to AC Milan last week.

In his five UCL games this season, Osimhen has scored three times, including two goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second round. He will be more driven than usual because he hasn’t scored this year against the Milan team.

Absences have hampered Napoli in their preparations for this tie-in the first they were missing Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone, for the second leg, Luciano Spalletti has to find adequate cover for the very reliable central defender Kim Min-Jae and midfield workaholic Andre Zambo Anguissa.

The UEFA website reveals what the AC Milan manager did to quell Napoli’s buildup. “The Milan coach had a few brilliant tactical ideas in the two recent fixtures against Napoli, particularly using Ismaël Bennacer as a ‘false’ attacking midfielder to mark Napoli’s deep-lying playmaker Stanislav Lobotka.”

What the managers are saying:

“We are working on the details and on what happened on the pitch [in the first leg]. There are always things to fix. Milan have engine and technique. Their goalkeeper is also a defensive playmaker. Details and attention must be taken care of. It’s what will put us in a position to be better than them.” – Luciano Spalletti, Napoli Manager

“It would be a mistake to think about defending because we have a minimal advantage. They have scored an average of three or four goals a game this year. We have to play our game, playing well as a team and managing the ball well. In previous games, each team put the opposition’s defence in difficulty. The winner will be the one who makes the most of their opportunities.” – Stefano Pioli, Milan Manager

Chelsea v Real Madrid (0-2) @Stamford Bridge @8 pm on 18 April

Last year, almost to the date, Chelsea nearly pulled the chestnut out of the fire. Having lost the first leg 3-1 to Real Madrid, they led 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu until the 80th minute and lost out in extra time to a goal from Karim Benzema. That team was led by Thomas Tuchel; Frank Lampard leads this present one.

But Chelsea’s scattergun approach to the 2022/23 season should be laid to rest on Tuesday when the Blues welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge looking to overturn another 2-0 deficit against the defending champions.

The appointment of Lampard falls into this category despite the availability of Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona and Spain manager, who reports indicate was ready to take over when Lampard was invited to finish his Chelsea career.

Boehly has made some mistakes since taking over the reins of the 2021 Champions League champions, which could be attributed to naivety and honest mistakes.

Since Lampard took over, it has been three losses out of three, with just one goal scored. It did not need a betting man to predict this outcome. One just had to look at Lampard’s teams over the last 18 months and the graph of Chelsea’s performance would be easily plotted, even though one must add that Lampard is not the problem but the ‘money-miss-road’ new owner, who seems to have more money than brains.

READ ALSO:

To the small matter of the Champions League, the only motivation for this Chelsea team under Lampard will be not to get disgraced at Stamford Bridge-an event which could see an open revolt against Boehly and his team of hands-on owners. The purpose of Lampard’s appointment has pivoted on its head with the continuing dismal performances.

Real Madrid have the experience-in manager and players, and the wherewithal to spank the Blues on Tuesday and the real question many Chelsea fans are asking is what would be the extent of the loss. If Boehly takes time to give another dressing room pep talk on Tuesday, it will be interesting to find out what was said and left unsaid.

What the managers are saying:

“It’s down to us as a team to play with the desire to try to turn this game around. The atmosphere is going to be great, but it’s down to us to excite the crowd because they can help us. We need to play our part.” – Frank Lampard, Chelsea caretaker Manager

“We are fine, motivated, as always. These are important matches in an important competition. We are thinking that we have to play a full game. We have 90 minutes left and in this type of competition, anything can happen. We are ready to play the best we can.” – Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Manager

