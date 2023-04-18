FIFA, the world governing body for football, has revealed that Argentina has been chosen to replace Indonesia as the host of the forthcoming U-20 World Cup.

In a release on Tuesday morning, the body through President Gianni Infantino stated that “A country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow.”

This will be the second U-20 World Cup hosted by the 2022 World Cup champions after they hosted the tournament in 2001, which they also won.

The FIFA statement continued: “The decision follows the removal of the original tournament host, Indonesia, as well as a subsequent bid submitted by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) and an on-site inspection by a FIFA delegation to the South American country last week. The delegation members visited the proposed tournament venues and associated infrastructure. The hosting agreement has been signed by the AFA, along with all other relevant documents on the part of the host and local authorities.

“FIFA is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to tomorrow’s superstars of world football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I would like to thank the AFA and particularly, its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice.

“The U-20 World Cup plays a key role in FIFA’s efforts to promote youth football across the world. Since 1977, this tournament has featured some of the greatest players of the past decades, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and many others. Having this year’s edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow.”

The Flying Eagles will travel to Argentina from 20 May to 11 June to seek their first title, and they will find out their group opponents on 21 April in the draws to be conducted at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

Nigeria has played in 12 U-20 World Cup tournaments, getting to the final in the 1989 and 2005 editions, but losing to Portugal and Argentina, respectively.

