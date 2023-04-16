The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, continued with matchday 14 games on Sunday.

Four home wins, three draws and an away win with a total of 18 goals were scored in the eight games that were decided on Sunday.

The Rivers United Vs Dakkada was however placed on hold as a result of the unfavourable weather condition.

Bendel Insurance continue their unbeaten streak

Remo Stars’ players were determined to halt Insurance’s unbeaten streak at their Ikenne home turf but regardless of everything thrown at the visitors, the game ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

With the scoreline played in Ikenne, it means Bendel Insurance have ended their last five games with the same results.

This latest draw has extended the Monday Odigie-led side’s unbeaten streak to 14 games as they maintained the top spot with 28 points.

The Sky Blue Stars were the first to put an offensive test after Ismail Sodiq’s freekick following an infringement on Qudus Akanni was saved by goalkeeper Amas Obasogie in the fifth minute.

Two minutes later, Amas parried Ifeanyi Anaemaenia’s header from a corner kick.

Moments after, Bendel Insurance had another chance to test Goalkeeper Dimeji Bankole with Imade Oserenkhoe’s 25-yard freekick that went slightly off target in the ninth minute.

The hosts then broke the deadlock in the 16th minute from Frank Kwame’s header to Akanni’s corner kick.

Bendel Insurance who had been relentless in the game restored parity five minutes later with Divine Nwachukwu’s sublime finish to Ebuka Akobundu’s cross.

Despite the myriad of chances created by both sides, there were no more goals to show for both teams as the game ended 1-1.

Other games

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United defeated Akwa United by a lone goal to jump to the fifth position with 21 points. Mustapha Ibrahim scored in the 37th minute for the Peace Boys.

Elsewhere, Mbaoma Chijioke’s brace in the 29th and 76th minute gave Enyimba a 2-1 victory over Kwara United at the Akure Township Stadium. However, Samad Kadiri scored the consolation for the Harmony boys in the 36th minute.

It was the People’s Elephants’ first-ever away win over the Harmony boys whom they have lost to eight times as they moved to the second position with 24 points.

At the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa United defeated Lobi Stars 3-0 to record their third consecutive victory.

A brace from Stephen Wisdom and Jerry Eze gave the South Southerners a boost on the Group B table where they have 15 points.

Full Results

Kwara Utd 1-2 Enyimba

Rangers 2-2 Tornadoes

Remo Stars 1-1 Insurance

El-Kanemi 0-0 3SC

Plateau Utd 1-0 Akwa Utd

Bayelsa Utd 3-0 Lobi Stars

Doma Utd 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Abia Warriors 2-1 Sunshine Stars.

