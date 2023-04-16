Arsenal’s hope of winning the Premier League title this season has been dealt another severe blow after the Gunners were forced to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United on Sunday.

Just as was the case in their last match away to Liverpool when they raced to a two-goal lead only to settle for a 2-2 draw at the end, the same scenario played out again in Sunday’s London Derby.

This is the first time in their history that Arsenal have given up a two-goal lead in consecutive Premier League games and they are only the fifth side in the competition’s history to do so according to Opta.

The game began with a flurry of action as Gabriel Jesus put Arsenal ahead in the 7th minute, thanks to an assist from Ben White.

Just three minutes later, Martin Ødegaard doubled Arsenal’s lead with a close-range left-footed shot, assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

However, West Ham fought back in the 33rd minute as Saïd Benrahma converted a penalty, sending the ball into the bottom right corner.

Arsenal were given a chance to restore their two-goal lead when they were awarded a penalty kick in the 52nd minute but Bukayo Saka failed to score.

That miss proved costly as West Ham managed to level the score when Jarrod Bowen found the net with a left-footed shot in the 54th minute, assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Throughout the match, both teams made a series of substitutions, including a double change for Arsenal in the 85th minute as Mikel Arteta threw in all he had to snatch victory.

West Ham who are fighting against relegation held on to the 2-2 draw which now sees them move to the 15th spot on the log with 31 points from 30 games.

As for Arsenal, they are on 74 points after 31 games while Manchester City with one game less are on 70 points.

