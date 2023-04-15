Chelsea’s woes this season have been further compounded after they were beaten 2-1 at home on Saturday in their Premier clash against Brighton.

The Seagulls came from behind to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Frank Lampard’s men at Stamford Bridge.

A brilliant goal from Conor Gallagher was not enough for the home side, as Brighton battled back with goals from substitutes, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso.

Flash start

Chelsea got off to a bright start as they took the lead when Conor Gallagher fired a right-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner in the 13th minute, assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.

While the Blues were a goal up, Brighton showed no signs of backing down as they literally bossed the ball possession in the first 45 minutes.

Brighton made two forced substitutions in the first half due to injuries. In the 28th minute, Julio Enciso replaced Joël Veltman, followed by Danny Welbeck coming on for Evan Ferguson in the 39th minute.

The changes proved fruitful as Welbeck scored the equaliser just three minutes later.

His header found the top left corner, assisted by Pascal Groß with a pinpoint cross.

Chelsea faced a barrage of shots in the first half, with Brighton attempting 12 shots.

This is a joint record for the most shots faced by Chelsea in the first half of a Premier League home game since 2003-04.

The first half ended with both teams level at 1-1.

Second half

The second half saw Brighton complete their comeback, with Julio Enciso scoring a stunning goal in the 73rd minute.

His right-footed shot from outside the box soared into the top left corner, assisted by Solly March.

The goal proved decisive, as Brighton held on to their 2-1 lead to secure an impressive victory against Chelsea and move up to the seventh spot on the log despite having two outstanding games.

While Brighton will relish the three points and the confidence boost that comes from defeating a top-tier side, Chelsea will be deflated going into Tuesday’s second-leg quarter-final Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Chelsea have a two-goal deficit from the first leg and nothing suggests they can upturn that when they host Los Blancos in London on Tuesday.

Relegation woes

Elsewhere, surviving relegation from the Premier League is increasingly looking more difficult for Super Eagles stars in England.

On Saturday at St Mary’s Joe Aribo was handed a rare start but he could not save Southampton from going down to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

READ ALSO: Lampard returns as Chelsea caretaker coach

While Aribo made way for his compatriot Paul Onuachu after playing for about an hour, the gangling striker could not make a difference either.

Instead, it was Eberechi Eze that grabbed the headline; scoring both goals for the Eagles.

The story wasn’t any different for Alex Iwobi’s Everton who were hammered 3-1 at Goodison Park by Fulham.

Though the Toffess are just above the drop zone, they could be dragged in once the other teams in the relegation zone play their own games.

Meanwhile, top-four hopefuls, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs suffered humbling defeats against Aston Vila (3-0) and AFC Bournemouth(2-3) respectively

