The sole unbeaten team, Bendel Insurance, is off to Ikenne this weekend as the Nigeria Premier Football League continues. When Chelsea hosts Brighton in Europe, Frank Lampard will hope for at least a goal, but across the city at the London Stadium, Arsenal will seek to increase their six-point gap over Manchester City. This weekend in Ligue 1, second-placed Lens will visit PSG, and the Christophe Galtier-led team needs all three points to stay ahead of the chasing pack, which is led by Lens.

Remo Stars v Bendel Insurance @Remo Stadium @4 pm on 16 April

Insurance take their 13-match unbeaten record to Ikenne

When Bendel Insurance travel to Ikenne to play Remo Stars on Sunday, they will put their unbeaten run to the test. The Benin Gunners have kept their unbeaten streak going for 13 weeks, winning seven games and drawing six. Their upcoming away game is crucial if they want to maintain their lead over other teams in Group A.

Meanwhile, they are the only team that has conceded the fewest goals so far this season, seven, one less than Group B leaders Lobi Stars. However, Remo Stars sit in third place and could leapfrog Akwa United into second place with a win over the previously unbeaten Insurance.

With just seven goals from their six home matches, Remo Stars may need more than one goal on Sunday to get the better of Group A leaders.

For the Monday Odigie-led Insurance team, four straight draws must be concerning, and he will believe for a second win over Remo Stars this season to solidify their position with burgeoning striker Imade Osarenkhoe leading the line with eight goals already.

Current Form: Remo Stars [D-D-W-W-L]; Bendel Insurance [D-D-D-D-W]

Head-to-head

28/01/23 NPF Bendel Insurance 3 – 0 Remo Stars

13/04/19 NPF Bendel Insurance 0 – 0 Remo Stars

20/01/19 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 1 Bendel Insurance

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-1 Bendel Insurance

West Ham v Arsenal @London Stadium @2 pm on 16 April

Since January 2019, the Gunners have won six of the last seven games against the Hammers, scoring at least two goals in each match. Last weekend at Anfield, Mikel Arteta’s team erred by letting a two-goal lead slip, but he will hope that his team has since learned its lesson and is prepared to strike once more. David Moyes could have been fired twice this season, however, he is still in charge, and the Hammers appear to have turned the corner as they have only lost once in their past five games.

Arteta can call on Eddie Nketiah, who returned to training this week, but William Saliba misses the game as he is still recovering from a back injury. Moyes’ men were in Europe on Thursday, and they drew 1-1 away to Gent, which could mean a drop-off in physicality against the Gunners on Sunday, especially in the latter stages of the match.

Current Form: West Ham [D-W-L-W-W]; Arsenal [D-W-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

26/12/22 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 West Ham

01/05/22 PRL West Ham 1 – 2 Arsenal

15/12/21 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 West Ham

21/03/21 PRL West Ham 3 – 3 Arsenal

19/09/20 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 West Ham

Prediction: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

PSG v Lens @Parc des Princes @8 pm on 15 April

If there is a bogey team for PSG, Lens is it. The Ligue 1 champions for eight of the last 10 seasons have beaten the provincial club from the Pas-de-Calais just once in their last five meetings. Lens inflicted on PSG their first league defeat this season, in January, triumphing 3-1.

Christophe Galtier’s side got a morale-boosting 2-0 win away last weekend, but they have lost their last two matches at the Parc des Princes, against Rennes and Lyon, as the home fans have grown bitter, especially towards Lionel Messi. Galtier told the official Ligue 1 website, “It is an important match, but it is not decisive. There will be seven more to come after this.” We will see about that if they lose on Saturday!

Current Form: PSG [W-L-L-W-L]; Lens[W-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

01/01/23 LI1 Lens 3 – 1 PSG

23/04/22 LI1 PSG 1 – 1 Lens

04/12/21 LI1 Lens 1 – 1 PSG

01/05/21 LI1 PSG 2 – 1 Lens

10/09/20 LI1 Lens 1 – 0 PSG

Prediction: PSG 1-3 Lens

Napoli v Verona @Diego Maradona Stadium @5 pm on 15 April

Napoli need a victory on Saturday in Serie A to prepare for the second leg of their Champions League encounter against AC Milan on Tuesday, and the good news is that Victor Osimhen will be on the substitutes’ bench, having returned to training from an adductor injury.

Napoli’s leading goal scorer has been out of action for their last three matches, and the would-be Serie A champions have not looked as eye-catching as they have for most of the season. Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti said in his pre-match press conference, “We must all come together in our love for Napoli.”

Neither Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nor Osimhen has scored in their last three matches, and they have lost twice in that three-game sequence.

Current Form: Napoli [L-W-L-W-W]; Verona [W-L-L-D-D]

Head-to-head

15/08/22 SEA Verona 2 – 5 Napoli

13/03/22 SEA Verona 1 – 2 Napoli

07/11/21 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Verona

23/05/21 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Verona

24/01/21 SEA Verona 3 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Verona

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

