Erik Ten Hag and his team were aiming for their 24th unbeaten streak at Old Trafford on Thursday, and though they avoided a shocking defeat, the 2-2 draw with Sevilla was not the outcome the Reds hoped for.

United led by two goals within the first half-hour, thanks to Marcel Sabitzer’s second brace in 73 European appearances.

However, two own goals from Tyriel Malacia and Harry Maguire forced the English side to settle for a disappointing draw.

Thursday’s result infamously made Manchester United the second English team to score two own goals in a single match in a major European competition, following Chelsea against Ten Hag’s Ajax in 2019.

While reflecting on the game at his post-match conference, Ten Hag admitted that his 50th game in charge of the Red Devils was an “unlucky” event for his players.

He said: “There were some unlucky moments, injuries. We had to make some subs with injuries. Rapha [Varane] at half-time.

Bad Luck

“Also Anthony Martial, we had to sub him because it was his first game after [injury] – his first start. Antony as well, and Bruno [Fernandes] because they were close to a second booking. So we had to make some subs and then lose control in the unlucky moment [Sevilla’s first goal].

“Another unlucky moment with Licha Martinez. We have 10 [men] and we conceded two own goals. It was bad luck and we have to deal with that. Of course, we have to learn, we have to kill the game but still, everything is open for the next game.”

The manager expressed concerns about the injuries in his squad and concluded that his side would focus on the weekend EPL game against Nottingham Forest, a team they have defeated three times this season.

“Yeah, we know that we have a lot of games to deal with but therefore we have a squad and squad depth, and I think until now we went very well. Today (Thursday) was not our best day, but we have to bounce back and make sure on Sunday we have the energy and focus when we go to Forest that we know what we are going [to face] there. They are fighting for their lives and we want to be in the top four. So then we have to give the best performance and the best team performance.”

The game

In the absence of Marcus Rashford, the trio of Anthony Martial, Antony, and Jadon Sancho led United’s attack.

Two minutes into the game, Jadon Sancho thought he had given the Red Devils an early lead when he struck a well-received pass from Antony into the net, but his effort was ruled offside.

In the 14th minute, Marcel Sabitzer broke the deadlock with a quick finish to Bruno Fernandes’ sleek pass. Fernandes’ assist for Sabitzer’s goal made him one of two players to register 50 assists in Europe’s top five leagues since he joined United in 2020.

The Austrian doubled the lead seven minutes later with a finish to Martial’s intercepting pass.

While it appeared United have done enough for a first-leg victory, two own goals in the latter stages of the saw them settling for a 2-2 draw.

Other matches

At Turin, Juventus defeated Sporting CP by a lone goal, courtesy of Federico Gatti’s 71st-minute strike.

Meanwhile, unlucky Jose Mourinho’s Roma were hunted by Feyenoord by a lone goal at de Kuip stadium.

The Italian side had a chance to go in front in the 43rd minute from Lorenzo Pellegrini’s spot kick but the skipper blew the opportunity as his strike hit the woodwork.

Elsewhere in Germany, Victor Boniface’s strike put Union St.Gilloise in front for a semifinal slot after they held Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw at the BayArena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

