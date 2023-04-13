Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have announced a one-match suspension for their Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane.

A statement released Thursday by the Bavarian side indicated that Mane will be excluded from the club’s squad for this Saturday’s home league match against 1899 Hoffenheim.

The reason for Mane’s exclusion is an act of misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City.

The former Liverpool star reportedly had an altercation with his teammate, Leroy Sane, and actually punched him in the face, as reported by several credible sources, including Sky Sports.

“Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim.

“This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine,” the statement posted on Bayern’s official website read.

Though he has shown flashes of brilliance, Mane is yet to fully establish himself as an essential player for Bayern Munich, having joined the club last summer from Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

So far, Mane has contributed 10 goals and four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Bayern.

Any player who does not uphold Bayern Munich’s strict standards of professionalism and discipline will almost always face harsh consequences.

Mané’s expulsion from the club and subsequent fine send a powerful message to the rest of the group that any wrongdoing will not be tolerated, regardless of the player’s standing or contribution to the team.

While Mané’s absence may not be felt against Hoffenheim, many will be keen to see him back for the Champions League second-leg quarter-final clash against Manchester City.

With Bayern trailing 3-0 from the first leg, they would have to put their best foot forward for the second leg if they are to turn the tables against Pep Guardiola’s men.

