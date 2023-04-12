In the previous two UEFA Champions League seasons, Real Madrid faced off against Chelsea, and in each case, the winner went on to win the big-eared trophy.

Chelsea will try the nearly impossible challenge of defeating the 14-time champions on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, in San Siro, AC Milan welcome a Napoli team without Victor Osimhen, seeking to rebound from their crushing 4-0 loss to Wednesday’s opponents at the Diego Maradona Stadium 10 days prior.

Real Madrid v Chelsea @Santiago Bernabeu @8 pm on 12 April

On paper, UEFA should declare this match a no-contest, but it is football, and anything is possible within 90 minutes. This is why Chelsea, who have won two UCL titles as outsiders, believe they have a chance against the 14-time champions.

Last season’s contest was a rollercoaster of emotions as Real Madrid barely snagged the win. The previous season was more straightforward, as Chelsea rode on N’Golo Kante’s imperious form to eke out a 3-1 aggregate win.

Real Madrid have won all four home UCL matches at the Bernabeu, scoring ten and conceding only twice, while Chelsea have won twice away and lost two. Last season, Karim Benzema scored four of the five goals and he looks excellent once again, in tandem with Vinicius Junior, while Chelsea have scored just five goals in their last five matches.

As per the UEFA website, “Benzema has scored five in four games against Chelsea, scored three against Liverpool in the last round, and has 19 in 26 meetings with English clubs.”

This one looks easy to call-a Madrid victory that could render the second leg an aside.

Current Form: Real Madrid [L-W-W-L-W]; Chelsea [L-D-L-D-W]

Head-to-head

12/04/22 UCL Real Madrid 2 – 3 Chelsea

06/04/22 UCL Chelsea 1 – 3 Real Madrid

05/05/21 UCL Chelsea 2 – 0 Real Madrid

27/04/21 UCL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Chelsea

30/07/16 ICC Real Madrid 3 – 2 Chelsea

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

What the managers said:

“The team is in good shape, motivated and excited. We are looking forward to another magical night at the Bernabeu. Frank [Lampard] is lucky. He is 20 years younger than me. They are not having a good time but sometimes it is these kinds of games, where the motivation is so great, that bring the best out of players and the individuals they have are of a very, very high level.” – Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Manager

“Every new year in football brings a new story. The players have to understand Real Madrid are a special team, and there are things you can’t control. My focus will not be on last year, but on what we can do now. For our players, I don’t think this is something completely new to them. But we have to play the occasion because levels go up at this stage in the competition. We have to believe we can perform under that pressure.” – Frank Lampard, Chelsea interim Manager

AC Milan v Napoli @San Siro @8 p.m. on 12 April

The key question asked of the Luciano Spalletti-led Napoli team has been how the team will cope without their arrowhead Victor Osimhen. Both the manager and the captain Giovanni di Lorenzo have simply said Napoli is a unit, despite Napoli understandably stronger with Osimhen. “The strength of a team is never a bare addition of team members. But of qualities, of how they can coexist with each other, team behaviour,” Spalletti revealed.

“And our team has shown that it can play beyond the starting lineup. We have won important games even without Osimhen. I expect those who go on the field to have the confidence of their teammates and their own.”

Ten days ago, without Osimhen, AC Milan rode roughshod over Napoli at the Diego Maradona Stadium, scoring four goals without reply. Napoli have stabilised with two consecutive victories even though the performances have not been as exhilarating as they were at the start of the season. The direct Osimhen replacement would have been Giovanni Simeone, but he is out with a thigh injury, while Giacomo Raspadori faces a late fitness test.

Current Form: AC Milan [D-W-L-D-D]; Napoli [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

02/04/23 SEA Napoli 0 – 4 AC Milan

18/09/22 SEA AC Milan 1 – 2 Napoli

06/03/22 SEA Napoli 0 – 1 AC Milan

19/12/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

14/03/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Napoli

What the managers said:

“Milan have a fantastic history of success in the Champions League. That said, it’s true that for several years we’ve failed to qualify. This match is very important. We’ve already managed to do better than last year. Now we’ll try to get past this round, but we’re aware that Napoli are very strong. At this point in the competition, you only meet strong teams and we will have to give our all to try and get through.” – Stefano Pioli, Milan Manager

“I hope we can play many more important matches as well as this one. We are at a very positive point in our careers, the players and I. We have to bring that desire and enthusiasm onto the pitch (vs Milan). Given that this is the competition of champions, champions don’t cry over themselves. And we have plenty of champions. I know this team tomorrow night will do everything to be better than Milan. Tough match, we were not the strongest 15 days ago, but we are not the weakest now. We will play a lot for the future of all of us and we will be ready.” – Luciano Spalletti, Napoli Manager

