A tight contest, especially in the first half, went City’s way by three goals, which makes the second leg a daunting task for Thomas Tuchel and his Bayern team.

A worldie from Rodri was the difference in the first half, and though the German team started the second half on the front foot, defensive mishaps and clinical finishing from City’s forwards mean Pep Guardiola is already dreaming of another semi-final.

In the antithesis of Guardiola’s reputation as a front-foot manager, City’s defence has to be commended for their solid performance. All four at the back – Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and John Stones – were absolutely magnificent.

In the driving rain in Manchester, Tuchel started Jamal Musiala as the nominal No. 9 after Eric Choupo-Moting was ruled out by a knee injury. Former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, was on the bench, as was also on loan defender Joao Cancelo. For Guardiola, Bernardo Silva came in on the right flank.

Erling Haaland almost pinched the ball off Yann Sommer in the 14th minute, but the Bayern goalkeeper was able to play the ball to safety. Sommer made his first save in the 21st minute in what was a ding-dong affair. Dias made a terrific block on a goal-bound shot from Musiala in the 26th minute.

Then came the opener, and what a beauty it was. Rodri received the ball from Silva, shifted it past Musiala, and used Joshua Kimmich as a wall to guide the ball to the top right corner of Sommer’s goal. It was the midfielder’s first goal in the Champions League, in his 45th appearance.

Sommer made another save, with his left leg in the 35th minute, after a defensive mixup. City took Rodri’s goal into the interval, where they had less ball possession.

The second half started with former City forward Leroy Sane testing Ederson in the swirling rain. Five minutes later, Ederson was called on to make another save to preserve his side’s lead. It looked like a matter of time before Bayern got their equaliser, but Dayot Upamecano unravelled at the back to gift City their second goal.

Jack Grealish closed down the Bayern defender, and in trying to turn away from the press, Upamecano lost the ball to Grealish, who backheeled to Haaland, who had the composure to pick out Silva, whose strong header beat Sommer.

Haaland got his customary goal in the 77th minute after Bayern failed to properly clear their lines. Stones outmuscled Matias de Ligt and headed the ball into Haaland’s path, who guided his right-footed finish past Sommer for the insurance goal.

It was the first match Bayern have lost by more than one goal and the second match in which they have failed to score this season. It was also Guardiola’s third consecutive win over a Tuchel-managed side without conceding a goal.

In the second match of the day, Inter Milan surprised most pundits by beating hitherto unbeaten Benfica 2-0 with goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku.

