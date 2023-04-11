Desire Oparanozie scored the third goal as the Nigerian women’s national team, the Super Falcons, claimed a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand at the Mardan Stadium in Antalya on Tuesday.

It was the second friendly match in four days for the Falcons, and the team appears to be growing in confidence with every game lately, and it comes fittingly with 100 days to the kickoff of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

This win, under the guidance of coach Randy Waldrum, marks the team’s third consecutive win as they continue to fine-tune strategies for the upcoming World Cup.

The Match

Coach Randy Waldrum sent out the same starting 11 that beat Haiti 2-1. Chiamaka Nnadozie continued in goal with Onome Ebi and Oluwatosin Demehin as centre-backs. Halimatu Ayinde was the deepest midfielder, while Toni Payne and Onyi Echegini played more offensively from the middle. Asisat Oshoala was supported by Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo, who was looking for a third consecutive goal for the Falcons.

The match began with New Zealand taking control and creating better chances in the early stages of the game. However, the Super Falcons remained resilient, weathered the storm, and broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Nigeria’s captain and defender, Onome Ebi.

Ebi demonstrated her leadership and prowess by heading in a well-delivered corner kick, giving the Super Falcons a 1-0 lead. Nigeria took the lead into the interval.

Second Half

After the break, the Super Falcons continued their impressive performance.

In the 50th minute, Demehin sent in a pinpoint cross from the wing, which midfielder Jenifer Echegini expertly converted to double the Falcons’ lead. Both teams had pockets of chances afterwards.

While it looked like the game would end 2-0 in favour of the Super Falcons, Oparanozie popped up with one more goal in stoppage time to give the Falcons one of their biggest wins in recent times. The China-based striker expertly swivelled around the penalty spot to create the shooting chance, which she hammered home.

It was heartwarming to see the Super Falcons’ defence remain steadfast and maintain their clean sheet to secure a 3-0 victory over New Zealand, who are ranked in the 25th position, while the Nigerian ladies are in the 42nd spot.

This latest win highlights the growing confidence and form of the Super Falcons under coach Randy Waldrum as they gear up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With this momentum, Nigeria’s national team could be a force to reckon with when they file out against the other 31 countries that would be in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup.

