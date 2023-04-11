After almost five years at Villarreal, Samuel Chukwueze could be on the move to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports from Marca. The 23-year-old left-footed forward was in his element last Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he scored two goals and assisted on a third as Villarreal beat Real Madrid 3-2.

As per Marca, there was an informal discussion on the availability of the Nigerian between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Villarreal president Fernando Roig.

“Florentino liked it, and in the box, they talked about the possibility of having Vinicius in one band and Chukwueze in the other, two daggers,” stated Parrado in his opening of Goals.

“During the meeting, the president of the ‘groguets’, Fernando Roig, and Florentino were talking about the yellow winger in the box at the Santiago Bernabeu. An informal meeting that makes clear the interest of those from Chamartín in the yellow footballer.”

Chukwueze is having his best scoring season for the Yellow Submarine, having already notched six goals with five assists. For Villarreal’s equaliser, Chukwueze completely sold Nacho with a body feint, and for the third, which turned out to be the winner, he produced a magnificent curler from outside the box that beat Thibaut Courtois all hands down.

Chukwueze’s contract at Villarreal ends in June 2024, and he earns about $40,000 per month, an amount that could be tripled if he makes the dream move to the capital. According to Marca, the Nigerian has a 100 million euro buyout clause in his current contract, which could be halved if Real Madrid becomes a serious suitor.

The forward was not at his best for the last Super Eagles matches but has continued to drive Villarreal toward their goal of snagging a Champions League slot. With ten matches left in the season, they have 47 points, four off fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

