The quarterfinal matches in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League kick off today in Lisbon and Manchester. Inter Milan face a tough away trip to face a Benfica side firing on all cylinders, especially in Europe.

Benfica started in the qualifying rounds, and in 12 matches, they won 10, drew two, scored 35 goals, and conceded 10.

Pep Guardiola will strive to maintain his current dominance over teams managed by Thomas Tuchel, who will be in charge of Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s match. Bayern, the six-time UCL winner, won all of their group matches and defeated PSG in the second round without conceding a goal.

Benfica v Inter Milan @Estádio da Luz @8 pm on 11 April

Roger Schmidt has built a formidable Benfica team that has only lost twice this season, while Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan is floundering, having lost three of their last five matches. They can take heart from having beaten another Portuguese side, Porto, 1-0 on aggregate in the last round.

But the task just got harder against a team that has lost just twice all season with a 76% win percentage. The Portuguese team has World Cup revelation Gonçalo Ramos leading their line, and the 21-year-old has plundered 20 goals in 31 matches this season.

Inter Milan find themselves out of the Champions League slots in Serie A, and they have not won in their last five outings, scoring just twice-a last-minute penalty against Juventus in the Coppa Italia and against 15th-placed Salernitana last Friday.

The absence of suspended Benfica captain and defender Nicolas Otamendi may help the Italian team in their quest for a favourable result in the first leg.

Current Form: Benfica [L-W-W-W-W]; Inter Milan [D-D-L-L-D]

Head-to-head

25/03/04 UEL Inter Milan 4 – 3 Benfica

11/03/04 UEL Benfica 0 – 0 Inter Milan

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Inter Milan

What the managers said:

“In the knockout stage, you have to expect the opponent [to be] at their top level. For both teams, it’s very important; both expended a lot of energy to reach this round. We expect a top side, a very concentrated one, but this is also what we expect for ourselves. We have to be ready for a side with individual quality, and we need a top performance.” – Roger Schmidt, Benfica Manager

“We need a match between head and heart. I have no doubts about the heart; the boys have always had that. The head is very important. We mustn’t think about the last few matches—go beyond luck and bad luck. We know the importance of the match. We have had a great journey, which has been very difficult. We have to play a great match. Benfica have not lost in the Champions League, they scored lots of goals, they are a quality team. But we are Inter, we have prepared well.” – Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan Manager

Man City v Bayern Munich @Etihad Stadium @8 pm on 11 April

This is the tie of the round, one both managers would not have wished for. While Pep Guardiola knows his team, Thomas Tuchel is just getting around to knowing his players and infusing his style into the Bavarian side.

Tuchel stopped Guardiola from winning the title in 2021 at the helm of Chelsea, but on Tuesday he will seek to consign City to another UCL failure with the help of the on-loan Joao Cancelo, who will be available to face City, who will probably have Jack Grealish on the left flank.

Head-to-head: Pep Guardiola v Thomas Tuchel

Oct-13 Bundesliga Guardiola win Bayern Munich 4-1 Mainz Apr-21 FA Cup semi-final Tuchel win Chelsea 1-0 Man City Jan-22 Premier League Guardiola win Man City 1-0 Chelsea Mar-14 Bundesliga Guardiola win Mainz 0-2 Bayern Munich Mar-16 Bundesliga Draw Dortmund 0-0 Bayern Munich May-16 DFB-Pokal final Guardiola win Bayern Munich 4-3 Dortmund May-21 Premier League Tuchel win Man City 1-2 Chelsea May-21 UCL final Tuchel win Man City 0-1 Chelsea Oct-15 Bundesliga Guardiola win Bayern Munich 5-1 Dortmund Sep-21 Premier League Guardiola win Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Current Form: Man City [W-W-W-W-W]; Bayern Munich [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

24/07/22 CLF Bayern Munich 0 – 1 Manchester City

29/07/18 ICC Bayern Munich 2 – 3 Manchester City

20/07/16 CLF Bayern Munich 1 – 0 Manchester City

25/11/14 UCL Manchester City 3 – 2 Bayern Munich

17/09/14 UCL Bayern Munich 1 – 0 Manchester City

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Bayern Munich

What the managers said:

“We’ve seen the three or four games that Bayern have played under [Thomas] Tuchel. Maybe tomorrow they’ll try something new. They have quality in all departments. It’ll be difficult. I’m focusing on what we have to improve to do well tomorrow. We want to try [to win the competition]. It’s an honour to be here against an elite club like Bayern Munich. We can’t take things for granted. The important thing is to be here, do our best, and try and be perfect to get a good result.” – Pep Guardiola, Man City Manager

“Pep’s teams always have his own unique style. We will try to find ways of competing both with and without the ball. We need a complete performance. We have been analysing City’s last few weeks. I was a coach here in England, and I think we’ve got a good idea of what to expect. We want to stop them being too dominant. We’re excited for the game, it’s a huge challenge. This is the kind of test we want. We need to build on recent results to have a chance. It’s pretty obvious how City will play. You can see the effect Pep has had on the team after six or seven years there. They are a very attacking side and in good form.” – Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Manager

