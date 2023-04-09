The concluding fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 13 were played across different centres of the country on Sunday.

Four of the matches played ended in stalemates while there were two home wins and an away victory in the other games.

In all, 17 goals were scored in the eight games played.

Back to winning ways for the Peoples Elephants

Enyimba returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Plateau United in Aba.

The Peoples Elephants who last won in February needed to play five more games to record their first win in the second stanza of the season.

Imo Obot scored a freekick for the hosts in the 34th minute before Emeka Obioma scored his 10th goal to seal the win for Enyimba.

However, Izuchukwu Chimezie scored a consolation in the 71st minute for Plateau United.

Sunday’s win saw Enyimba jump to the fourth position with 21 points while Plateau United with 18 points are in the fifth position.

Southwestern Derby

Desmond Agbekpomu’s early goal for Shooting Stars couldn’t help the hosts defeat Remo Stars as both sides played a 1-1 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

The derby was a reignited rivalry between both southwestern teams as Remo Stars faced its former manager, Gbenga Ogunbote, who now manages the Oluyole Warriors.

But while something different was expected, the Warriors failed to break the jinx of the Sky Blue Stars who shared spoils with Shooting Stars to extend their derby unbeaten streak to six games across all competitions.

Ten minutes into the game, 3SC broke the deadlock with Agbekpomu’s outside shot from a well-delivered corner kick.

Meanwhile, three minutes later, Kayode Bankole had to deny the Warriors another chance to double the lead.

After surviving the onslaught from the Oluyole Warriors, Remo Stars got the equaliser they sought with 20 minutes left in the game.

It was Aniekeme Okon who restored parity for Remo Stars with a header to Sodiq Ismail’s cross.

A similar result was recorded in Akure where Enugu Rangers held Sunshine Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Akure Township Stadium.

Ibrahim Yuusf scored in the 16th minute but a strike from Chidiebere Nwobodo in the 28th minute meant the spoils were shared between the Gunners and the Flying Antelopes.

At Uyo, a late-minute strike from Anas Yusuf dashed the hopes of the Promise Keepers who had thought they would record a second consecutive home win against relegation-embattled Nasarawa United.

The Solid Miners scored first through Uche Collins’ freekick in the 20th minute but the lead only lasted for seconds before Cyril Olisema volleyed home with his left foot.

Collins’ gaffe then led to Akwa United’s second goal in the 52nd minute after he had diverted Ubong Friday’s cross into his own net.

But Nasarawa United who are fighting from being relegated fought back to steal a point at the Nest of Champions with Anas Yusuf’s header in the 87th minute.

Gombe also defeated El Kanemi Warriors by a lone goal in what was a Northern derby.

Away win

At Bauchi, Wikki Tourists were trounced by Bayelsa United who recorded a 2-1 comeback win to extend their unbeaten run to three consecutive games.

Having defeated Abia Warriors in a six-goal thriller last weekend, the away win served as a boost for the South Southerners who escaped a relegation scare with three points.

Chibundu Ameh’s 23rd-minute goal was the opener before Bayelsa United scored two goals within 12 minutes.

Robert Mizo cancelled Ameh’s opener in the 36th minute then Stephen Wisdom put the visitors in front before the first-half break.

