Despite their floundering form, Liverpool produced a resilient performance; coming from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

While the solitary point from the Super Sunday clash means less for the Reds, it has put more pressure on Arsenal in the two-horse race for the Premier League title with Manchester City who are now six points adrift.

Tactical formation

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian international, rejoined Liverpool’s starting lineup for the match against Arsenal after being benched during the midweek draw with Chelsea.

Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson also returned to the team, while Darwin Nunez was relegated to the bench due to illness.

On the other hand, Arsenal made a single change to their lineup from the previous weekend’s victory over Leeds, bringing in Bukayo Saka to replace Leandro Trossard.

Despite Liverpool’s fluctuating performance this season, they have only lost once at home.

Nevertheless, their inconsistent defending allowed Arsenal to take the lead early in the match.

Arsenal in a bright start

In the eighth minute, Saka charged towards the defence, and after the ball ricocheted off Van Dijk, it landed at the feet of Gabriel Martinelli.

Robertson was unable to challenge Martinelli, who calmly rolled the ball into the net.

Saka continued to torment Robertson throughout the match, with Gabriel Jesus becoming another issue for the Liverpool captain.

Jesus effortlessly headed home Martinelli’s cross in the 28th minute to double Arsenal’s lead.

Liverpool, who had shown little offensive prowess until then, finally managed to score in the 42nd minute.

A combined effort from Curtis Jones and Robertson led to Salah poking the ball into the net from close range after a touch from Jordan Henderson.

Early in the second half, Rob Holding fouled Jota during a corner breakdown, resulting in a penalty for Liverpool.

Unfortunately, Salah missed the target, sending the ball wide off the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

This marked his second consecutive penalty miss, following a failed attempt to equalise against Bournemouth last month.

As the match progressed, Arsenal found themselves under mounting pressure from Liverpool.

The relentless pursuit of an equalizer paid off in the 87th minute when substitute Roberto Firmino headed home Alexander-Arnold’s cross, securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw for Liverpool and denying Arsenal a crucial victory that would have seen them preserve their eight-point gap at the top of the table.

